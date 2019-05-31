Vanessa Lachey Joins Beverly Hills, 90210 Reboot as Jason Priestly's Publicist Wife

The Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot just added another big name to its already star-studded cast.

Vanessa Lachey has joined the cast of BH90210 as Jason Priestley‘s wife, Fox announced Friday.

Her character, Camille, is described as a high-powered publicist who is balancing her demanding career with the hopes of starting a family. Lachey, 38, celebrated the news with an Instagram post featuring the original series’ theme song.

“My NEW JOB has a pretty iconic zip code!!!” she wrote. “I am still pinching myself that I get to join this incredible cast & play Jason Priestley’s wife. This show was EVERYTHING to me in the 90’s! Now excuse me while I continue doing my happy dance while rockin’ out to this song!!!

The casting news comes just one day after the series added La La Anthony as Brian Austin Green‘s wife Shay.

Along with Priestley and Green, original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members Spelling, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, and Ian Ziering will star in the show.

Image zoom Vanessa Lachey Paul Archuleta/Getty

Now filming, BH90210 will be comprised of six episodes in which the OG gang from West Beverly High play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence — that is inspired by their real lives and relationships,” according to the network.

The show follows the stars as they reunite for the first time in two decades in order attempt to get a 90210 reboot going.

The original series ran for 10 seasons between 1990 and 2000. It starred Spelling, Garth, Priestley, Doherty and Luke Perry (who died March 4 of a massive stroke but had not signed onto the reboot) as students at the posh West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles.

The CW famously rebooted it in 2008 under the title 90210, with Spelling, Garth and Doherty reprising their roles at various points throughout the show. It ran for five seasons until 2013.

BH90210 premieres Aug. 7 on Fox.