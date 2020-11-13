Vanessa Lachey Embraces the Holiday Spirit in First Look at Once Upon a Main Street

Vanessa Lachey is embracing the holiday — and the competitive — spirit in her upcoming Christmas movie, People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street.

Courtesy of Lifetime, PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the film features the actress and TV personality as Amelia Lewis, a hopeful business owner who buys an available storefront in her town with plans to open a year-round Christmas shop.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She's quickly met with a challenge, however, when she learns that Vic Manning, played by Ryan McPartlin, has also placed a bid on the property. They both approach the seller, Elder Dubois (Patrick Duffy), to convince him to give the space to them.

In order to win him over, the pair of rivals must work together to help Elder with his duties as the chair of the decoration committee for the "Battle of the Main Street," a yearly holiday competition with the neighboring town.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Lifetime

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Lifetime

Eventually, rivalry turns into romance as Amelia and Vic learn to put their competition over the storefront aside.

"You're not cute, you know," Amelia tells Vic in the clip. "You're a terrible liar," he replies with a flirtatious smile.

In another scene, Vic teases Amelia as she's putting up decorations, telling her, "Wish I could help you with that ladder."

He's soon eating his words, though, when Amelia accidentally slips, knocks him over with the ladder and lands squarely on top of him.

"I'm glad to see you two are getting along," Elder remarks.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Lifetime

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Lachey, 40, opened up about what it was like making the holiday rom-com over the summer, noting that it was a much-appreciated return to a semblance of normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had to wear masks and take two tests a day, but we were all so grateful to be back to work that we were all willing to play ball," she said.

As for her own holiday plans with husband Nick Lachey?

"I love Christmas," she said. "Usually we start decorating the day after Thanksgiving. But this year, I want to do it early. It's 2020. Do what makes you happy!"