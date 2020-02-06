Vanessa Lachey Defends Her 'Awkward' Interview About Jessica Simpson's Book: 'Just Giving Facts'

Vanessa Lachey is clearing the air about an interview she gave earlier this week, in which she was asked about husband Nick Lachey‘s ex-wife, Jessica Simpson.

During a Monday appearance on Today show, the Love Is Blind host, 39, showed confusion when anchor Hoda Kotb said she and Nick, 46, had previously sent Simpson, 39, a gift during a milestone in her life.

“It wasn’t us, but thank you, whoever sent it from us,” she responded at the time. “I didn’t. I don’t know her address.”

Following the broadcast, Vanessa and Nick’s interview went viral with some viewers decrying on social media that the mom of three’s answer was “petty” and “awkward.”

“@VanessaLachey is petty and it’s really disappointing to see her act this way. I used to like her,” one wrote on Twitter.

Another tweeted, “Anyone else catch @VanessaLachey deny doing something nice for @JessicaSimpson on the today show? I feel like that was 10000% not necessary… and super awkward.”

“Sorry @VanessaLachey but that was definitely some type of shade,” a third chimed in. “Why even deny it? What did that accomplish exactly?”

On Wednesday, Vanessa responded to some of the backlash, defending her decision to clarify on-air that she actually had not sent Simpson a present in a series of tweets.

“Sorry you think that, just didn’t want to take credit for something we didn’t do. That’s all. Seems weird to ignore sending a big beautiful gift basket and taking that credit,” the actress wrote, responding to a tweet that accused her of throwing “some type of shade.”

“Trust me! If I sent something, I’d take credit!” she wrote, before adding in another tweet, “Truly… I think it’s weird accepting credit for something you didn’t do or give. Even weirder to bring up something so random. Just giving facts. Wanted to make sure we were truthful.”

When a Twitter user called her a “classless act” for correcting Kotb, 55, during the broadcast, Vanessa fired back, “Totally hear you. But also, you make sure you do your research and state facts and ask appropriate questions as the host… don’t you think. The statement wasn’t true, so I was simply clearing that up. But definitely a beautiful sentiment if it was.”

The former Miss Teen USA added in another tweet, “No shade though, haha. Just wanting to clear the incorrect statement up. That’s all.”

During the interview, Kotb had asked Nick if he knew of the revelations that Simpson uncovers in her new memoir Open Book, which details their marriage and split in 2005.

“I’ll be honest, I obviously haven’t read the book, so I don’t know what she said or what she revealed there, but I’m certainly happy for her and her life, I know she is happy for us,” the 98 Degrees band member said.

He continued, “There’s definitely a mutual respect there, so that’s, you know — obviously it was a long time ago; we’ve all moved on.”