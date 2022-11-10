Vanessa Lachey Celebrates Husband Nick Lachey on Their Joint Birthday: 'Happiest Birthday to Us'

The two Love Is Blind co-hosts were both born on Nov. 9

By
Dory Jackson
Published on November 10, 2022 12:29 PM
Vanessa Minnillo and singer/TV personality Nick Lachey attend the Super Skins Kick Off Party at Hotel 944 featuring Snoop Dogg at The Eden Roc Renaissance Miami Beach on February 4, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty

Nick and Vanessa Lachey have a lot to celebrate on their birthdays — especially each other!

Wednesday marked both of the Love Is Blind co-hosts' special day, with Nick turning 48 and Vanessa marking 42 spins around the sun.

Vanessa kicked off the festivities by uploading a photo of a birthday cake to her Instagram Story and tagging Nick in the post.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey Celebrate Each Other on Joint Birthday
Vanessa Lachey/instagram

Vanessa then celebrated her longtime love with a video post set to "If I Ain't Got You" by Martin Novales. Alongside a clip featuring photos of the pair on a boat, she wrote: "Happy Birthday, My Love! Who knew sharing a birthday together would be sooo much fun!!! Especially for two Scorpios!"

"I told you last night, this morning and again tonight 😏, all the things I wanted to tell YOU (in person). So, this is just a fun throwback to our FIRST birthday as husband and wife in 2011 (in Hawai'i)," she continued. "I remember we saw whales in November and the captain said that was good luck. I knew in my heart it was true. We'd have a family and many years of "Life" together… and everything that entails! Well, we're doin it, Baby… together! Happiest Birthday to Us! ❤️♏️❤️."

Also reflecting on her own birthday in a separate post, Vanessa celebrated "another Beautiful trip around the Sun."

"Leis of Love, a vintage Hawaiian Ui-Maikai dress from a dear friend and a toast of champagne from my Birthday twin @nicklachey," she captioned the post, where she was pictured wearing a lei alongside other tropical attire. "Mahalo for all the Love. I'm gonna continue soaking it ALL up. Cheers!"

Nick and Vanessa wed in July 2011 at an intimate ceremony held at Richard Branson's estate in the British Virgin Islands. Now, the longtime couple is parents to three children: sons Camden, 10, and Phoenix, 5, and daughter Brooklyn, 7.

Vanessa previously shared the secret to their success: "Shower sex."

"I'm in the shower and I'm like, 'I have a full day. You have a full day. It's either now or never,'" she shared on The Bellas Podcast in 2020. "The kids are at school. It happens and then later that night, if you get like the cherry on top, great. But if not, we already did shower sex."

She continued, "I'm in the shower and he's there and the kids are gone … I say 'Babe,' and he knows exactly."

Vanessa Minnillo and Nick Lachey
Chris Weeks/WireImage

The former 98 Degrees singer recently revealed the romance is still very much alive in their 16-year relationship when he told PEOPLE believed they would have found each other even in the Love Is Blind pods.

"We've thought about that, often. And I really, I'm not just saying this for the benefit of this show, I think we would've," Nick said during a joint interview with Vanessa. "We have the same birthday, we have the same passions, we have the same interests, we have the same drive. Things that motivated us."

"You would've found me through a wall?" asked Vanessa as Nick said in response, "I would find you anywhere."

