Vanessa Lachey Celebrates Her 8th Wedding Anniversary to Husband Nick: 'Glad We Found Each Other'

Vanessa and Nick Lachey are celebrating their love!

Monday marked the pair’s eight-year wedding anniversary and Vanessa, 38, and Nick, 45, had nothing but sweet things to say to each other in honor of the special occasion.

Sharing adorable posts on their respective Instagrams, the couple celebrated the life they’ve created together over the past eight years, which includes their three children: Phoenix, 2; Brooklyn, 4; and Camden, 6.

Alongside a video montage of the pair through the years, the mother of three lovingly wrote, “13 years together, 8 years married, 3 kick ass kids and ONE Crazy Beautiful Love! Damn, I’m glad we found each other!!!”

“And I’m still ‘So Into You’🎶,” she added in reference to the song playing underneath the clip. “I Love YOU & I Love US! Happy Anniversary, Baby. Here’s to Our Forever. ❤️”

Image zoom Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey Jason Merritt/Getty

RELATED: Nick Lachey’s Wife Vanessa Thanks Him for Putting Up with Her ‘Crazy A**’: ‘Damn I’m Lucky!’

Nick, meanwhile, dedicated two posts to his wife of eight years and vowed to ensure his goals for their family always remained perfect.

“Wow, 8 years!! Babe, it hasn’t always been easy and it hasn’t always been smooth……but it’s ALWAYS been ‘US,'” Nick captioned a photo of them dancing on their wedding day. “I wouldn’t trade these 8 years, building our forever, for anything in the world.”

“There is truly no one else I could do this with! You are everything to me, please always remember that,” he continued. “I am far from perfect but please believe that my goals and dreams for us and our family are perfect. I won’t stop trying until I get there.”

“It started with two crazy kids, throwing caution and common sense to the wind, and now we have 3 beautiful angels to show for it,” the father of three added. “Their perfect faces represent all that is good in us and the love that we started this whole thing with. Happy 8th Anniversary to the love of my life. I love you baby! Here’s to year #9 and beyond!”

RELATED: Vanessa Lachey Reveals How Embracing Her Parenthood ‘Daily Fails’ Has Made Her a Better Mother

The 98 Degrees singer, who routinely shares #MusicMonday posts on Instagram featuring him belting covers of popular songs, then went on to dedicate his latest performance to his wife.

“When #MusicMonday falls on your anniversary…. this one’s for you @vanessalachey!” he wrote beneath the clip of him performing an acoustic version of “Heaven” by country singer Kane Brown with his guitarist.

In response to the first message from her hubby, Vanessa commented, “Baaaaabe!!! I’m a mess. I LOVE YOU!!!”

Later, the actress wrote on his video, “Yes babe, I will always kiss you one more time!” in reference to the song’s lyric, “Come kiss me one more time.”

RELATED: Vanessa Lachey Shares Special Memory of Taking Her Children to Disneyland for the First Time

The happy couple tied the knot on July 15, 2011 on Sir Richard Branson’s private Necker Island, in the Caribbean.

Speaking to PEOPLE shortly after saying “I do,” Nick revealed that when he saw his bride for the first time, it was a moment he would never forget.

“It literally took my breath away,” he shared. “It’s a moment you fantasize about, and I was certainly not disappointed.”

Image zoom The Lachey family Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

Today, the couple share three children, whom they often rave about on social media — but while they’re incredibly proud of their three little ones and “feel very complete” with their family of five, having more is a never-say-never situation.

“We feel very complete, but that being said … we just love children and we love having a big family,” Vanessa previously told PEOPLE. “We’re both content, but if for some crazy reason it were to happen, we wouldn’t be devastated,” she shared. “It would be like, ‘All right, here we go again.'”

“We are very content and happy with three,” she added. “It’s just enough. It’s a little bit of a zone defense — we’re not man-to-man anymore, as [Nick] puts it, but just enough to where we can still interact.”