Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Valentine's Day After Austin Butler Split: 'Day of Loving Myself'

Vanessa Hudgens celebrated her first Valentine’s Day after her split from longtime boyfriend Austin Butler with a smile and a song.

The Bad Boys for Life star played around with social media filters and alluded to her newly single status on Friday, posting an Instagram gallery of silly videos. In one, she channeled Marilyn Monroe, singing, “Happy Valentine’s to me, happy Valentine’s to me, happy day of loving myself, happy Valentine’s Day to me!”

“And happy Valentine’s Day to you, too,” she told her followers with a giggle.

In the third video, she joked, “Who needs a valentine when you’ve got this guy,” pretending to lick the animated teddy bear wrapped around her in the filter.

“There are just so many damn filters for this holiday,” she remarked in the final clip, adding mockingly, “Everybody loves love, wah!”

PEOPLE confirmed last month that Hudgens, 31, and Butler, 28, had split. The couple had been together since 2011.

One source told PEOPLE in January that while the breakup hasn’t been easy, Hudgens is “not one to sit around and mope.”

“She’s living it up and having fun,” the source said. “She seems really happy and excited about life, honestly.”

Hudgens and Butler, who will play Elvis Presley in an untitled biopic that’s currently in pre-production, had been long-distance as they filmed projects in different countries. According to the source, “Vanessa and Austin’s relationship had been slowly fading — it was one of those things where you don’t even realize it’s happening.”

Another source said the couple “had talked about an engagement before they split up,” but “busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship.”

A week after news of the split broke, Hudgens was photographed dining with Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma, 24, in New York City. The next night, she cheered him on at a game.

Of the pair, a source told PEOPLE, “They’re seeing each other, but taking things slow and just having fun at this stage.”

Though she has yet to publicly address the breakup, Hudgens has remained active on social media, posting plenty of sexy shots and showing off her new tattoo.