Vanessa Hudgens' The Princess Switch Is Getting a Sequel

The Princess Switch: Switched Again will be released globally on Netflix in 2020

By Rachel Yang
October 29, 2019 07:16 PM

Is three a crowd, or will the third time be a charm?

That’s the question at the heart of the just-announced sequel for Netflix’sThe Princess Switch, aptly titled Switched Again. Vanessa Hudgens starred in the 2018 Christmas movie as two doppelgängers whose lives change forever when they cross paths, and now the characters will be back … this time with yet another lookalike.

In the first The Princess Switch, Hudgens played Stacy De Novo, an American baker invited to participate in a baking competition in the fictional European nation of Belgravia. There she meets her double Duchess Margaret (also Hudgens), who convinces her to switch lives so Margaret can be a normal girl for once.

Vanessa Hudgens in The Princess Switch
Gabriel Hennessey/Netflix

RELATED: ‘Tis the Season! A Complete List of Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime & More in 2019

Released last November, the movie has become a guilty-pleasure watch for many Christmas movie fans. What it lacked in a logical plot, it made up for with likable protagonists and holiday charm.

The Princess Switch will find Margaret as she unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with her boyfriend (or is it fiancé?), Kevin. It’ll be up to Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike, party girl Fiona (Hudgens, of course), foils their plans.

Produced by Hudgens and directed by Mike Rohl, who helmed the first movie, The Princess Switch: Switched Again will be released globally on Netflix in 2020.

