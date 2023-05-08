Vanessa Hudgens Talks About the Challenges of Wedding Planning: 'I Kind of Just Want to Elope'

Hudgens talked to Drew Barrymore about how "lost" she feels in wedding planning and how hard it is to find a venue

By Staff Author
Published on May 8, 2023 09:00 PM
vanessa hudgens The Drew Barrymore Show
Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: The Drew Barrymore Show

Vanessa Hudgens is feeling the pressure of wedding planning. The actress recently opened up about the experience of planning her upcoming nuptials to professional baseball player Cole Tucker, and said she's feeling "lost."

Hudgens gave the update on The Drew Barrymore Show to the host after Barrymore asked about their engagement. "You got engaged. And he's so nice and he so gets you," Barrymore said, to which Hudgens replied, "I know. He so gets me."

"He's so nice to you and he just appreciates you and he seems to see you for who you really are, and just appreciates you and loves you," Barrymore, 48, continued. "That does it for me."

When Barrymore asked Hudgens, 34, how wedding planning is going, the actress replied, "It's hard."

Namely, Hudgens is struggling to figure out where to have her ceremony and party. "I don't know, finding a venue is tough," she told Barrymore, adding, "I kind of just want to elope. I really, I'm lost."

When asked about Tucker's thoughts on the wedding, Hudgens replied, "I mean he just wants to get married to me. He's like, 'Whatever you want babe.'"

Hudgens doesn't talk about her relationship with Tucker, 26, often, but she did the last time she went on The Drew Barrymore Show as well, in May 2021. At the time, Hudgens took the opportunity to confirm she and Tucker were dating and shared how their relationship developed after they met on a meditation group Zoom call.

"I get on the Zoom, and I'm like, 'Who is that?'" she shared during the talk-show appearance. "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move."

Hudgens unveiled her emerald-cut engagement ring on Instagram back in February, writing on her post, "YES. We couldn't be happier 🤍."

She also shared a sweet note about Tucker the same month, on Valentine's Day 2023, writing on Instagram, "Real magnetic love is out there. What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever @cotuck 🥰 Happy Valentine's Day❤️."

Tucker spoke about their relationship during a spring training session in 2021, saying, "She's awesome. I love her, but I don't want it to be like, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa.' I don't want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down or Ke'Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down." In February Tucker shared a selfie of himself and Hudgens, writing, "Every day is awesome."

