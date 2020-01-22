Vanessa Hudgens Spotted with Lakers Star Kyle Kuzma After Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens was spotted with Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma in New York City on Tuesday, a week after news broke of her split from longtime boyfriend Austin Butler.

The actress and the basketball star were photographed dining together at Lilia, a popular Italian restaurant in Brooklyn. In photos obtained by TMZ, the two smiled over a bottle of wine. Kuzma is in town with his teammates, who are scheduled to play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

PEOPLE has reached out to their reps for comment.

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Sings Ashanti’s ‘Happy’ on Set After Split from Austin Butler

Image zoom

Last week, Hudgens, 31, cheered on Kuzma, 24, at the Lakers’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers — and gave the power forward a shout-out in her caption on Instagram.

“Ugh @lakers @kingjames @kuz @dwighthoward my heros,” she wrote.

She also commented on a recent photo Kuzma posted of himself that he captioned, “Yeaaaa we like thattttt,” to which Hudgens responded, “Ya we doooo.”

PEOPLE confirmed on Jan. 14 that Hudgens and Butler, who had been together since 2011, had called it quits. Their reps could not be reached for comment and neither has publicly addressed the news.

Hudgens and Butler, who will play Elvis Presley in an untitled biopic that’s currently in pre-production, had been long distance as they filmed projects in different countries. Fans speculated about a breakup when neither posted photos celebrating Christmas or New Year’s Eve together.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Butler, 28, most recently appeared in awards darling Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Hudgens stars in the newly released Bad Boys for Life opposite Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Hours after the breakup made headlines last week, she stunned on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie, skipping interviews.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

One source told PEOPLE that throughout their nearly nine-year relationship, the couple discussed taking the next big step together.

“They had talked about an engagement before they split up,” the source said.

Unfortunately, “busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship,” the source added. “They were a wonderful couple and it’s really sad that it didn’t work out.”