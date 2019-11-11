Flashback! Vanessa Hudgens Sings High School Musical’s ‘Breaking Free’ During Karaoke Night Out

Image zoom Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram; Disney

Vanessa Hudgens was feeling the High School Musical nostalgia over the weekend.

The 30-year-old actress — who originated the role of Gabriella Montez in the 2006 Disney channel film and its two sequels — found herself singing “Breaking Free,” one of the franchise’s most-popular songs, during a karaoke night out with friends.

Hudgens shared the video of herself singing the famous song on Sunday via Instagram.

“Um. Here’s a really bad, aggressive, and totally sober 😂😳🙏🏻 version of ‘Breaking Free,'” she captioned the video of the duet, which she originally sang with Zac Efron in the film. “Yep. That happened lol.”

“It hurts my ears but also makes me laugh lol🤷🏻‍♀️,” Hudgens continued, noting one moment in the song where she really riffed. “The ‘ooo yeah.’ Dear lord lol 🤦🏻‍♀️🤘🏻.”

RELATED: Ashley Tisdale Turns Taylor Swift’s ‘Me!’ Performance Into a High School Musical Meme

RELATED: The Cast of High School Musical 10 Years Later: No One Knows Who We Are Anymore!

Hudgens starred in High School Musical trilogy alongside Efron, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman.

The movies, directed by Kenny Ortega, would catapult its young cast into stardom.

“It was such a whirlwind it felt like we were swept up into this vacuum,” Hudgens said on Good Morning America back in 2016, when she and the High School Musical cast reunited for the first film’s 10-year anniversary.

“At one point it literally felt like we were the Beatles. … and now it’s like we could go to the coffee store and we’re completely left alone,” Hudgens joked. “It feels like a different life.”

And through the crazy Disney fame, Efron was right by Hudgens’ side.

The two played the film’s romantic pair and dated for five years off-screen, beginning in 2005 before going their separate ways in 2010.

“I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at that time,” Hudgens said in April.

“We kinda blew up. It was this massive phenomenon all of a sudden and [all] eyes were on me,” she explained. “And it’s just a really weird foreign thing to go through, and by being in a relationship, I feel like it kind of kept me stabilized and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well.”

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Why She Is ‘Grateful’ She Dated Zac Efron Early in Her Career

Image zoom Vanessa Hudgens and the cast of High School Musical Disney Channel /Everett

RELATED: Watch the Trailer for Disney+’s High School Musical TV Series

Hudgens reminiscent High School Musical karaoke comes at the perfect time — just as Disney prepares to premiere High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Disney recently announced the new High School Musical scripted spinoff series will air on Disney+, its new streaming platform, when it launches on Nov. 12.

“There aren’t a lot of writers who get to launch a new streaming platform like Disney+,” the show’s creator and showrunner, Tim Federle, told PEOPLE. “It’s a privilege to create a love letter to fans of the original High School Musical movies while also making an irreverent, feel-good musical for a new generation.”