Vanessa Hudgens Shares Silly Beach Day Photo with Boyfriend Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day

Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend Cole Tucker enjoyed a fun day at the beach!

The High School Musical alum, 32, posted a black and white photo on Wednesday with the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop, 24, as they made a silly face.

Hudgens stuck her tongue out while Tucker squinted his eyes behind her.

"🌞Sun Girl and Moon Boy🌝," she captioned the goofy moment.

Tucker commented a moon and heart emoji.

Hudgens also got love from actress Ashley Benson who wrote, "I love you."

Hudgens and Tucker went public with their relationship on Valentine's Day months after they were first linked in November while holding hands and embracing in Los Angeles.

Vanessa Hudgens Cole Tucker Image zoom Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker | Credit: Cole Tucker/Instagram

Earlier this month, the MLB player opened up about their relationship while talking to reporters at a spring training session.

"I got a girlfriend and she's cool," he said, according to KDKA. He also hinted that it wouldn't be long until the actress made a trip to Florida to check out the action, saying, "She'll be around."

Sure enough, Hudgens attended his game this month against the Minnesota Twins with her friend.