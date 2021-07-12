Vanessa Hudgens Says Boyfriend Cole Tucker Is 'All I Need' in Sweet Photo

Vanessa Hudgens and her MLB boyfriend Cole Tucker are still going strong.

The High School Musical alum, 32, posted a photo of herself with the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop, 25, over the weekend. While wearing a jumpsuit and platform boots, Hudgens sat between Tucker's legs as they smiled, calling him "all I need" in her caption as the couple was surrounded by flowers.

Earlier in the day, Hudgens shared a series of photos on Instagram attending Tucker's game at Citi Field in Queens, New York, with a friend. One photo showed the two hugging each other in front of the field before the actress added snaps of her watching the game and highlighting Tucker as he went up to bat against the New York Mets.

"Biiiiig sports gals 😉🤘🏽," she wrote under the post. Tucker also shared the same photo of the couple, calling it a "good weekend" before Hudgens commented correcting that it was a "great weekend."

Hudgens and Tucker went public with their relationship on Valentine's Day months after they were first linked in November after being spotted holding hands and embracing in Los Angeles. They have both often shared silly photos showcasing their fun times together on Instagram.

Back in March, the MLB player opened up about their relationship while talking to reporters at a spring training session.