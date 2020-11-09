Vanessa Hudgens Times 3 and a Crown Up for Grabs! Watch The Princess Switch 2 Trailer

In Netflix's The Princess Switch: Switched Again, Vanessa Hudgens plays three royal roles

Vanessa Hudgens is a triple threat in Netflix's upcoming The Princess Switch sequel.

On Monday, the streaming service dropped the trailer for the new holiday rom-com, which features Hudgens, 31, reprising her two previous roles as Stacy and Margaret, while adding on a third lookalike character, party girl Fiona.

As a follow-up to the original 2018 film, The Princess Switch: Switched Again finds baker Stacy happily married to Prince Edward of Belgravia, while Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro after she hits a rough patch with boyfriend, Kevin.

According to the movie's official synopsis, Stacy is determined to get the star-crossed lovers back together, and the duo switch places once again in the name of love.

However, things get a bit more complicated when Margaret's lookalike cousin, Fiona, shows up — intent on making her own switch to claim the crown.

"Why can't I pull the switch? Be Queen?" she asks in the trailer before coloring her blonde locks to match Stacy and Margaret's black tresses. "Off with their heads!"

Produced by Brad Krevoy, Steven R. McGlothen and Hudgens, the movie also stars Sam Palladio, Nick Sagar and Lachlan Nieboer.

According to Entertainment Weekly, fans will have even more switches to look forward to as a third Princess Switch is in the works for 2021.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again is one of several new holiday titles Netflix is releasing this season, along with a new rom-com series, Dash & Lily.

Netflix kicked off their jam-packed holiday programming on Oct. 28 with the release of another festive rom-com, Holidate.