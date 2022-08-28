Vanessa Hudgens Praises 'Goddess' Sarah Hyland After Her Wedding to Wells Adams: 'Love You Forever'

Vanessa Hudgens is the best bridesmaid!

The 33-year-old actress posted snaps from her weekend as a bridesmaid in her friend Sarah Hyland's wedding to Wells Adams, in a carousel of three photos on Instagram Saturday.

"@sarahhyland ✨ you goddess, my sister witch, the ultimate bride," Hudgens wrote in her Instagram caption. "Words can't express how happy I am for you. I am so proud to be your friend and bridesmaid. I'll love you forever. Congratulations to sealing the deal with the love of your life @wellsadams ♥️ what a man. What a wedding. What a life. 🤟🏽✨"

The first two photos are of the bridal party in their wedding best, one silly and the other poised and pretty. Hudgens is dressed in a silky mauve gown, her hair loose, while she holds a peach-toned bouquet. Hyland is a vision in white.

Hyland responded to her friend's post, saying "I love and appreciate you more than you know" with a string of heart-eye emojis.

The High School Musical alum also shared a third photo, a selfie where she is flashing an "I love you" with chrome silver nails.

Hudgens recently talked to PEOPLE about her bridesmaid duties, including hosting a bachelorette getaway in Mexico, which she called "healing and reflective and bonding."

"My contribution was bathing suits and sound bath meditation," Hudgens told PEOPLE exclusively at Cali Cares, a dinner she hosted on behalf of her Caliwater beverage line to benefit No Kid Hungry. "I feel like I'm good at bringing the vibes, which means music and dance and beverages."

Amy Sussman/Getty; Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty for Luisaviaroma

Hyland, 31, and Wells, 38, were married in an outdoor ceremony on Aug. 20, at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif., a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

The Modern Family alum and Bachelor in Paradise bartender were surrounded by family and friends, including Hyland's Modern Family costars Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (who was joined by his husband, Justin Mikita.)

Adams proposed to Hyland in summer 2019 after almost two years of dating. The couple originally planned to wed in August 2020, but delayed the nuptials multiple times due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In August 2021, Adams told PEOPLE that he and Hyland were "hoping" to get married in 2022 — but he also teased that they were "gonna go to Vegas or the courthouse" to wed if another setback hit.