Vanessa Hudgens Posts Sweet Kissing Photo with Boyfriend Cole Tucker: 'Missing U'

The actress was first linked to the baseball player Cole Tucker last November

Vanessa Hudgens can't wait to be reunited with her boyfriend Cole Tucker.

On Wednesday, the former High School Musical star, 32, shared a sweet photo on Instagram of the couple sharing a kiss. "Missing u @cotuck," she captioned the post.

Replying to her post, Tucker, 25, wrote: "breakfast sooooon."

The MLB shortstop is currently in Pennsylvania with his team, the Pittsburgh Pirates. Earlier this month, Tucker shared glimpses from a weekend he and Hudgens spent in New York City while his team was up against the New York Mets.

Hudgens and Tucker were first linked last November. They made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day this year.

Hudgens previously revealed that the pair met during a Zoom meditation group session, and she subsequently messaged him afterwards.

"I get on the Zoom, and I'm like, 'Who is that?'" she said during a Drew Barrymore Show appearance in May. "I found him, and we started talking."

Asked about how she approached making the first move, Hudgens said: "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them."