Vanessa Hudgens Reveals She Met Boyfriend Cole Tucker Through a Zoom Meditation Group: 'Very Random'

"He's just kind of perfect for me," Vanessa Hudgens said of Cole Tucker

Like many couples amid the pandemic, Vanessa Hudgens connected with boyfriend Cole Tucker through Zoom.

The High School Musical alum, 32, opened up about her romance with the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop, 24, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing that the two first met virtually before taking their relationship to the next level.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," she said. "Zoom, you've got to love it."

Vanessa Hudgens Cole Tucker Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens | Credit: Vanessa Hudgens/instagram

When asked what made them click, Hudgens replied, "He's just kind of perfect for me."

"I am [happy]. I really am," she continued. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

The actress was first linked to Tucker in November when they were spotted holding hands and hugging one another during an outing in Los Angeles.

Hudgens confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day by posting a sweet image of the pair sharing a kiss on the lips on Instagram.

"It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck ❤️💋🤟🏽," she wrote in the caption of the post, to which Tucker replied in the comments, "Big love."

Vanessa Hudgens with partner on Valentine's Day Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens | Credit: Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

Since then, the couple haven't been shy about showing their love.

In March, Tucker told reporters during a spring training session that he's "got a girlfriend and she's cool."

"She's awesome," he said of Hudgens.

The Princess Switch star went on to join Tucker at the Pirates' training facility in Florida and shared a picture from the MLB team's match against the Minnesota Twins, captioning it, "Do u like sports? Cause we do."