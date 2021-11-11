Vanessa Hudgens Makes Red Carpet Debut with Boyfriend Cole Tucker

Hudgens went Instagram official with Tucker, whom she met through a Zoom meditation group, on Valentine's Day

Vanessa Hudgens hit the red carpet with boyfriend Cole Tucker by her side.

The Princess Switch star just stepped out with the MLB player, 25, on Wednesday at the premiere of her new Netflix movie Tick Tick...BOOM!, marking their first red carpet appearance as a couple.

Hudgens, 32, wore a white lace dress Vera Wang for the night out, while Tucker wore in a sleek black suit.

Hudgens went Instagram official with Tucker, whom she met through a Zoom meditation group, on Valentine's Day, three months after the pair were spotted holding hands and hugging during an outing in Los Angeles.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 2021 AFI Fest Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While they've kept their relationship low-key Hudgens often shares photos of Tucker on social media. On Tuesday, Hudgens posted a series of photos from a tropical vacation with her beau. One photo included the couple kissing in front of the ocean. "Just magic" she captioned the series.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April, when asked what made them click, Hudgens replied, "He's just kind of perfect for me."

"I am [happy]. I really am," she continued. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

Tucker has also been vocal about his love for Hudgens and how it affects his career. "I love her, but I don't want it to be like, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa,'" he told KDKA in March. "I don't want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down or Ke'Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down."