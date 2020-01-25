Vanessa Hudgens and Kyle Kuzma Are ‘Having Fun, But ‘Taking Things Slow’ After Her Split: Source

Vanessa Hudgens and Kyle Kuzma are enjoying getting to know each other!

A source tells PEOPLE, “They’re seeing each other, but taking things slow and just having fun at this stage.”

A rep for Hudgens did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Tuesday, Hudgens, 31, was photographed dining with Los Angeles Lakers player Kuzma, 24, at Lilia, a popular Italian restaurant in Brooklyn.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the two smiled over a bottle of wine.

The next night, Hudgens cheered on Kuzma at the Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Hudgens also stepped out to support Kuzma last week at his game against the Cleveland Cavaliers — and gave the power forward a shout-out in her caption on Instagram.

“Ugh @lakers @kingjames @kuz @dwighthoward my heroes,” she wrote.

She also commented on a recent photo Kuzma posted of himself that he captioned, “Yeaaaa we like thattttt,” to which Hudgens responded, “Ya we doooo.”

The budding romance comes on the heels of Hudgens’ split with her longtime boyfriend Austin Butler.

PEOPLE confirmed on Jan. 14 that Hudgens and Butler had called it quits after over 8 years of dating. Their reps could not be reached for comment and neither has publicly addressed the news.

Fans first speculated about a breakup when neither Hudgens or Butler, 28, posted photos celebrating Christmas and New Year’s Eve together in 2019.

The pair had been long distance as they filmed projects in different countries. Hudgens has starred in a number of Netflix Christmas movies recently, shooting The Princess Switch: Switched Again in the U.K. in November 2019. And Butler will play Elvis Presley in an untitled biopic that’s currently in pre-production.

Though she has yet to publicly address the breakup, Hudgens has remained active on social media, documenting her fun-filled days on set and nights out in New York City — and even a new tattoo!

A different source told PEOPLE that the actress has “been spending a lot of time with her mom and sister and her girlfriends.”

“The breakup isn’t easy, but she’s not one to sit around and mope,” the source says. “She’s living it up and having fun. She seems really happy and excited about life, honestly.”

As for what went wrong with Butler? According to the source, “Vanessa and Austin’s relationship had been slowly fading — it was one of those things where you don’t even realize it’s happening.”