Vanessa Hudgens Falls in Love with a Medieval Knight in Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas

Sometimes you really can meet a knight in shining armor.

With the holiday season officially in full swing, Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming film The Knight Before Christmas — and it doesn’t disappoint.

The movie follows English knight Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) who is transported from the medieval era to the present day by a sorceress. As he works to seek out his true quest and fulfill his destiny, he finds himself falling for Brooke, a high school science teacher (Vanessa Hudgens) who is disillusioned by love.

“We all grow up fantasizing about finding true love with a knight in shining armor and living happily ever after,” Hudgens’ Brooke says. “But that’s all it is — fantasy.”

In the trailer, Brooke finds herself reevaluating her assumptions about love and reality after she meets Sir Cole. Believing that he simply has amnesia after a car crash, she decides to take Cole in and help him get acclimated to the real world.

Image zoom Netflix/Brooke Palmer

“I’m going to help him until his memory comes back,” she vows.

But the more time she spends with him, the more Brooke starts to believe he could be telling the truth.

“Who are we to tell him he’s not who he says he is?” she says. “What if Cole really is who he says he is? What if there are things beyond our comprehension?”

And soon enough, the two begin to fall in love — but what will happen when Cole must return home?

“I have no choice,” he says. “No one can control their own destiny.”

The Knight Before Christmas premieres Nov. 21 on Netflix.