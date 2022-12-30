Vanessa Hudgens Is 'Merry AF' in Christmas Selfie with Boyfriend Cole Tucker

The High School Musical alum posted a cute selfie with her baseball player boyfriend on Thursday

By Melissa Montoya
Published on December 30, 2022 12:30 AM
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens is feeling the Christmas spirit even four days after the holiday.

The actress and singer got jolly for Instagram, posting a selfie with boyfriend Cole Tucker on Thursday.

"Merry af," she simply captioned the shot.

In the photo, Hudgens, 34, is front and center while her Major League Baseball player boyfriend, 26, is in the background wearing an Elf costume while smiling for the camera with his hands in a sign of the horns gesture.

Tucker responded in the comments section with: "Heard that ❤️."

The post garnered a lot of support from celebrities like actress Jenna Dewan, 42, who commented, "🔥👏"

"Merry Merry!!!! 😍😍😍," wrote dancer Julianne Hough, 34.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight back in April 2021 that Tucker is "just kind of perfect for me."

The actress told the outlet she and Tucker met on a Zoom meditation group. She slid into his DMs after that, she said.

The couple made their red carpet debut in November of last year for Hudgens' Tick Tick...Boom! premiere.

The Princess Switch actress and the Pittsburgh Pirates MLB player celebrated their first anniversary on Dec. 29, 2021.

Related Articles
Vanessa Hudgens; Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Anniversary with Boyfriend Cole Tucker: '1 Year Down'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkhxppr5gt/. Kelly Ripa /Instagram
Christmas 2022: See How the Stars Celebrated
Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 2021 AFI Fest
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's Relationship Timeline
Ant Anstead Says Son Hudson Is 'Always the Willing Helper' as They Decorate Their Christmas Tree
The Most Stunning Celebrity Christmas Trees from Ant Anstead, Justin Trudeau, Erin Napier and More!
vanessa hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Is 'Grounded and Oh So Happy' During Hike with Boyfriend Cole Tucker
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White in Mexico
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Blend Their Families for Christmas in Mexico, Plus More Celeb Vacations!
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Relationship Timeline
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy attend the premiere of Amazon's "The Tomorrow War" at Banc of California Stadium on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's Relationship Timeline
Kristin Cavallari
Celebs at Home: Kristin Cavallari Enjoys a Cozy Night of 'Red Wine and Cooking' and More!
vanessa hudgens and cole tucker
Vanessa Hudgens Posts Sweet Kissing Photo with Boyfriend Cole Tucker: 'Missing U'
Sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton share a joyful moment “sliving” their best lives during the holidays on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022. Guests can enjoy holidays at the Disneyland Resort through Jan. 8, 2023.
Paris and Nicky Hilton Go 'Undercover' at Disneyland, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Kisses Boyfriend Cole Tucker in Photo from Their Tropical Getaway: 'Just Magic'
Megan Fox and fiance Machine Gun Kelly are spotted leaving Delilah's nightclub dressed up as Nintendo's Link and Zelda
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022
blake lively christmas cookies
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 2021 AFI Fest
Vanessa Hudgens Says She Has 'Very Different' Interests from MLB Star Boyfriend Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens Says She Messaged Cole Tucker After Meeting Him on Zoom: 'No Shame in Making the First Move'