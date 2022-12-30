Vanessa Hudgens Is 'Merry AF' in Christmas Selfie with Boyfriend Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is feeling the Christmas spirit even four days after the holiday.

The actress and singer got jolly for Instagram, posting a selfie with boyfriend Cole Tucker on Thursday.

"Merry af," she simply captioned the shot.

In the photo, Hudgens, 34, is front and center while her Major League Baseball player boyfriend, 26, is in the background wearing an Elf costume while smiling for the camera with his hands in a sign of the horns gesture.

Tucker responded in the comments section with: "Heard that ❤️."

The post garnered a lot of support from celebrities like actress Jenna Dewan, 42, who commented, "🔥👏"

"Merry Merry!!!! 😍😍😍," wrote dancer Julianne Hough, 34.

Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight back in April 2021 that Tucker is "just kind of perfect for me."

The actress told the outlet she and Tucker met on a Zoom meditation group. She slid into his DMs after that, she said.

The couple made their red carpet debut in November of last year for Hudgens' Tick Tick...Boom! premiere.

The Princess Switch actress and the Pittsburgh Pirates MLB player celebrated their first anniversary on Dec. 29, 2021.