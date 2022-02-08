Vanessa Hudgens shared a carousel of photos this weekend on Instagram documenting her recent outdoor adventures with Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens Is 'Grounded and Oh So Happy' During Hike with Boyfriend Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is enjoying quality time with boyfriend Cole Tucker.

The Princess Switch actress shared an array of photos on Instagram Sunday, documenting her recent outdoor adventures with her MLB player beau — as well as a bonus snap of her adorable pup, Darla.

In the pictures, Hudgens, 33, and Tucker, 25, appear to be on a weekend hike. "Grounded and oh so happy," Hudgens captioned the post.

The first two snaps show Hudgens — who wore a black-and-white jacket over an all-black ensemble and sported rectangle shades — posing solo, while the third shot featured her alongside Tucker in a Nike hoodie.

In December, Hudgens marked her first anniversary with the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop with a sweet Instagram post. "1 year down @cotuck ❤️love👏🏽you👏🏽🤟🏽," she wrote in the caption, to which Tucker replied in the comments: "The best 🤟🏽🤟🏽🤟🏽🤟🏽🤟🏽."

That same month, the actress also opened up about her romance with her boyfriend — whom she met through a Zoom meditation group — in Glamour U.K.'s digital cover story.