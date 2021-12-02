"But our fundamentals are the same. He's goofy and I'm very goofy," Vanessa Hudgens told Glamour U.K. of her relationship

Vanessa Hudgens Says She Has 'Very Different' Interests from MLB Star Boyfriend Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is opening up about her romance with boyfriend Cole Tucker.

For Glamour U.K.'s December 2021 digital cover story, Hudgens offered insight into her relationship with the 25-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop.

"He's his own person," the Princess Switch star, 32, told the outlet. "Our interests are very different, but our fundamentals are the same. He's goofy and I'm very goofy. None of us take ourselves too seriously."

Hudgens also shared another factor in the couple's success.

"My group of friends are the most unique and expressive and dramatic group of people you may ever meet. And for some people that is way too much. But we support each other's quirks and weirdnesses," she said. "I mean, my friends and I talk in accents all day long [or] in baby voices."

Hudgens added, "It is about embracing your sparkle, finding what makes you unique and celebrating that. And I feel like it takes a while to get there."

Hudgens and Tucker met through a Zoom mediation group. But the actress was the one who made the first move thereafter.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 2021 AFI Fest Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move," she said on the Drew Barrymore Show in May. "Why wait for someone else to give you what you want?"

Hudgens previously told Entertainment Tonight what has allowed her relationship to work: "He's just kind of perfect for me."

"I am [happy]. I really am," she continued. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

Tucker previously opened up about the pair's romance as well, raving about how "awesome" Hudgens is.

"I love her, but I don't want it to be like, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa,'" he told reporters in March at a spring training session, according to KDKA. "I don't want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down or Ke'Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down."