Vanessa Hudgens Sings Ashanti's 'Happy' on Set After Split from Longtime Boyfriend Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens is keeping busy after her split from Austin Butler, her boyfriend of over eight years.

On Wednesday, one day after PEOPLE confirmed the couple had called it quits, the High School Musical star was active on Instagram, posting several videos on her Story of herself goofing around with a crew on set.

In one clip, Hudgens, 31, laughed and sang along to Ashanti’s “Happy” while getting her makeup done in her trailer. Later, she danced around outside in the sunshine, then filmed herself singing along to Jill Scott’s “A Long Walk,” captioning the clip “VIBE.”

She also posted a screenshot of a meme that read, “It literally feels like January 74th.”

“Loooool relatable,” she wrote.

All the while, the actress was reposting photos of herself shared by friends and fan accounts from her appearance on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys for Life on Tuesday.

Hudgens, who stars opposite Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the movie, walked the carpet solo and did not stop for interviews. She stunned in a dramatic one-shouldered white gown that featured feathers, sequins and a thigh-high split.

Earlier on Tuesday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Hudgens and Butler, 28, had split. Their reps could not be reached for comment.

Hudgens and the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actor have been together since 2011. Fans speculated about a breakup when neither posted photos celebrating Christmas and New Year’s Eve together.

The pair had been long distance as they filmed projects in different countries. Hudgens has starred in a number of Netflix Christmas movies recently, shooting The Princess Switch: Switched Again in the U.K. last November.

Meanwhile, Butler will play Elvis Presley in an untitled biopic that’s currently in pre-production.

“Communication is key,” Hudgens told PEOPLE in 2017. “I think that if anything’s bothering you, don’t hold it in. Always bring it up and just talk about it. Uncensor yourself and just be open.”