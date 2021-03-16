Vanessa Hudgens Gets Cozy with Cole Tucker in New Photo: 'This Makes Me Happy'

Vanessa Hudgens is enjoying her time with boyfriend Cole Tucker.

The 32-year-old actress shared a cute photo of herself cozying up to the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop, 24, on Instagram Monday.

In the picture, Hudgens can be seen having a laugh as Tucker appears to whisper something in her ear.

"This makes me happpyyyy," she captioned the snap.

The couple were first linked in November when they were spotted holding hands and hugging one another during an outing in Los Angeles.

At the time, Hudgens seemingly hinted that she had a new man in her life when she shared a photo of herself dressed up and holding a rose. "Date night," she captioned the snap.

On Valentine's Day, The Princess Switch star confirmed her relationship with Tucker by posting a sweet image of the pair sharing a kiss on the lips on Instagram.

"It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck ❤️💋🤟🏽," she wrote in the caption of the post, to which Tucker replied in the comments, "Big love."

Tucker recently opened up about their romance, telling reporters during a spring training session that he's "got a girlfriend and she's cool."

"She's awesome," the MLB player said of Hudgens, according to KDKA.

At the time, Tucker teased that Hudgens may be visiting him at the Pirates' training facility in Florida, but he hopes that she'll be given the same attention as when other players' partners to stop by.

"I love her, but I don't want it to be like, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa,'" he explained. "I don't want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down or Ke'Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down."