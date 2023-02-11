Vanessa Hudgens and Fiancé Cole Tucker Step Out for Pre-Super Bowl Party After Engagement

"YES. We couldn't be happier," Vanessa Hudgens and fiancé Cole Tucker previously wrote in a joint Instagram statement after getting engaged in Paris

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 11, 2023 06:34 PM
Vanessa Hudgens and Fiancé Cole Tucker Step Out for Pre-Super Bowl Party After Engagement
Photo: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Vanessa Hudgens is wearing the only ring that matters this weekend.

Hours after confirming her engagement to fiancé Cole Tucker, the High School Musical alum, 34, and her husband-to-be, 26, made their first public appearance since the big announcement at Friday's One Party by Uber in Phoenix ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVII.

She donned a skintight black catsuit with a crisscross halter neckline and a cutout above the waist, featuring a gold brooch detail. Hudgens accessorized the look with matching gold jewelry and black stilettos, layering with an oversized black leather jacket.

Tucker complemented his future wife in a black t-shirt, pants and shoes, finished with a dark neutral jacket.

Vanessa Hudgens and Fiancé Cole Tucker Step Out for Pre-Super Bowl Party After Engagement
Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Hudgens shared photos Friday of her engagement ring and the happy couple posing in front of the Eiffel Tower following the Paris proposal after PEOPLE confirmed the big news last week. TMZ was first to report the engagement.

"YES. We couldn't be happier," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post.

The Tick, Tick... Boom! actress, who was first romantically linked to the MLB free agent in Nov. 2020, previously opened up about their relationship on Entertainment Tonight.

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens Is Engaged to Professional Baseball Player Cole Tucker

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He's just kind of perfect for me," Hudgens said in April 2021. "I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

Related Articles
Scottsdale, AZ - *EXCLUSIVE* - Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro are seen indulging in some drinks while partying at Drake's Super Bowl party at Hanger 1 in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Pictured: Arod, Alex Rodriguez, Jaclyn Cordeiro BACKGRID USA 11 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Date Night with Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro in Arizona Ahead of 2023 Super Bowl
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jordin Sparks attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Jordin Sparks Says Rihanna Performing at 2023 Super Bowl After Welcoming Her Baby Is a 'Big Deal'
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Reveals Game-Day Plan if Baby Is Born on Super Bowl Sunday
chris martin On Why He's Excited For Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Chris Martin Says He's Excited for Rihanna's Halftime Performance: 'Best Singer of All Time'
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Travis Scott performs at The O2 Arena on August 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Super Bowl 2023: Guide to Celebrity Parties and Events in Phoenix
Joe Montana
Joe Montana Reveals the 'Only Advantage' That Can Help Super Bowl Teams: 'It Becomes a Game Like Any Other'
Rihanna
Rihanna's 14 Biggest Songs, Ahead of Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
Jerome Bettis attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California.
Steelers Legend Jerome Bettis Says He Briefly Considered Retirement Before Winning 2006 Super Bowl
Baltimore Man Wins Tickets to Super Bowl 2023, Gifts Them to His Friend with Stage 4 Cancer
Man Who Won Tickets to the Super Bowl Gives Them to Friend with Stage 4 Cancer for 'a Bit of Joy'
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Says Daughters Will See Dad in Super Bowl — Even If She Goes into Labor
Female Navy pilots to make historic flyover at Super Bowl l GMA
All-Women Team of Navy Pilots to Make History with Flyover at Super Bowl 2023: 'Humbled and Honored'
Suh family Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles' Ndamukong Suh's Wife and Twins Are Ready to Cheer Him on in Super Bowl: Photos
joe biden
Here's What Joe Biden Will Be Snacking On in Celebration of Super Bowl LVII
PRINCESS DIANA Princess Diana and sons at Alton Towers Theme Park, Alton, Staffordshire, Britain - Apr 1994
The Story Behind Princess Diana's Philadelphia Eagles Jacket (It Involves an American Royal!)
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Jokingly Says Brother-In-Law Travis Is 'Not Family' During the Super Bowl
Rihanna
Rihanna Says She's 'Pinching' Herself Over Combination of 'Motherhood, Oscars, Super Bowl'