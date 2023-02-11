Vanessa Hudgens and Fiancé Cole Tucker Step Out for Pre-Super Bowl Party After Engagement

Vanessa Hudgens is wearing the only ring that matters this weekend.

Hours after confirming her engagement to fiancé Cole Tucker, the High School Musical alum, 34, and her husband-to-be, 26, made their first public appearance since the big announcement at Friday's One Party by Uber in Phoenix ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVII.

She donned a skintight black catsuit with a crisscross halter neckline and a cutout above the waist, featuring a gold brooch detail. Hudgens accessorized the look with matching gold jewelry and black stilettos, layering with an oversized black leather jacket.

Tucker complemented his future wife in a black t-shirt, pants and shoes, finished with a dark neutral jacket.

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Hudgens shared photos Friday of her engagement ring and the happy couple posing in front of the Eiffel Tower following the Paris proposal after PEOPLE confirmed the big news last week. TMZ was first to report the engagement.

"YES. We couldn't be happier," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post.

The Tick, Tick... Boom! actress, who was first romantically linked to the MLB free agent in Nov. 2020, previously opened up about their relationship on Entertainment Tonight.

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens Is Engaged to Professional Baseball Player Cole Tucker

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He's just kind of perfect for me," Hudgens said in April 2021. "I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."