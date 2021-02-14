Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Her Relationship with MLB Player Cole Tucker in PDA-Filled Photo

Vanessa Hudgens and Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker were first linked in November when they were spotted holding hands

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are making it official!

In honor of Valentine's Day, the actress, 32, confirmed her relationship with the 24-year-old MLB player — posting a sweet image of the pair sharing a kiss on the lips.

"It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck ❤️💋🤟🏽," she captioned the affectionate Instagram post.

"Big love," the athlete added in the comments section.

The Princess Switch star and the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop were first linked in November when they were spotted holding hands and hugging one another during an outing in Los Angeles.

At the time, the High School Musical alum seemingly hinted that she had a new man in her life and shared a photo of herself dressed up and holding a rose. "Date night," she captioned the snap.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the two had discussed getting engaged prior to the split, and that they "really loved each other and have been through some of their toughest life moments together."

"Vanessa and Austin's relationship had been slowly fading — it was one of those things where you don't even realize it's happening," an insider told PEOPLE following Hudgens and Butler's split.

"The breakup isn't easy, but she's not one to sit around and mope. She's living it up and having fun," the insider added. "She seems really happy and excited about life, honestly."

A month after news of their split, the Bad Boys for Life actress celebrated her Valentine's Day with a smile and a song.