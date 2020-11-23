Vanessa Hudgens Spotted Holding Hands with MLB Player Cole Tucker After Posting About 'Date Night'

Vanessa Hudgens appears to have a new man in her life.

The Princess Switch star, 31, teased in an Instagram post on Saturday that she may no longer be on the market. "Date night 💖," she wrote alongside a snapshot of herself dressed up, holding a pink rose close to her face. Though she was alone in the photo, Hudgens was spotted that evening with MLB athlete Cole Tucker, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The 24-year-old baseball player, who grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, is a shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates and made his professional debut in April 2019.

Hudgens and Tucker were photographed holding hands and hugging one another after an outing at Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles, where they waited at the valet outside the establishment.

A rep for Hudgens did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Back in January, Hudgens and her longtime boyfriend Austin Butler called it quits after nearly nine years together. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the two had discussed getting engaged prior to the split, and that they "really loved each other and have been through some of their toughest life moments together."

An insider told PEOPLE following the split that "Vanessa and Austin’s relationship had been slowly fading — it was one of those things where you don’t even realize it’s happening." The insider added: "The breakup isn’t easy, but she’s not one to sit around and mope. She’s living it up and having fun. She seems really happy and excited about life, honestly."

Later that month, Hudgens was spending time with NBA player Kyle Kuzma, though a source told PEOPLE of the relationship: "They’re seeing each other, but taking things slow and just having fun at this stage."

Hudgens was photographed dining with the Lakers player, 25, at Lilia, a popular Italian restaurant in Brooklyn. In photos obtained by TMZ, the two smiled over a bottle of wine. The next night, Hudgens cheered on Kuzma at the Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.