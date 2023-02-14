Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Her 'Real Magnetic Love' with Cole Tucker 5 Days After Confirming Engagement

The High School Musical alum shared her love for fiancé Cole Tucker on Valentine's Day — just five days after revealing their engagement pictures from Paris

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 04:29 PM
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating her first Valentine's Day as a fiancée!

The High School Musical alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to give her new fiancé, professional baseball player Cole Tucker, some love on the romantic holiday.

The photo appeared to be a celebration from their recent engagement, with Hudgens, 34, in a white dress and gold balloons reading "Mr & Mrs" behind them. As Tucker planted a kiss on the actress' cheek and wrapped his arm around her, she flashed a huge smile and held her left hand — featuring her new diamond ring — on Tucker's chest.

"Real magnetic love is out there. What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever @cotuck 🥰 Happy Valentine's Day❤️" she wrote in the caption.

Hudgens officially announced her engagement to Tucker, 26, on Thursday, with a celebratory photo flashing her sparkling engagement ring in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

"YES. We couldn't be happier 🤍," wrote the couple in a joint Instagram post, which came a week after PEOPLE confirmed the pair's engagement.

The two first sparked dating rumors in November 2020 when they were spotted getting cozy in L.A. The couple went Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021, so it is only fitting they ring in this year's holiday with the news of their recent engagement.

Vanessa Hudgens and Fiancé Cole Tucker Step Out for Pre-Super Bowl Party After Engagement
Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Hudgens has spoken openly of her love for Tucker in the past, revealing she made the first move after "sliding into his DMs" following a meeting on a Zoom meditation call.

In April 2021, Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight about what has allowed her relationship to work.

"He's just kind of perfect for me," she said. "I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Their relationship has mostly been documented through each other's Instagram posts. Their most recent post — shared before their engagement — featured a photo of the two ringing in the new year together.

"I'll stop the world and melt with you ❤️🥰," Hudgens sweetly captioned it.

Related Articles
Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Engagement Ring from Fiancé Cole Tucker: 'We Couldn't Be Happier' https://www.instagram.com/p/CodYd56vbn1/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Engagement to Cole Tucker and Shows Off Ring: 'We Couldn't Be Happier'
Vanessa Hudgens and Fiancé Cole Tucker Step Out for Pre-Super Bowl Party After Engagement
Vanessa Hudgens and Fiancé Cole Tucker Step Out for Pre-Super Bowl Party After Engagement
Vanessa Hudgens is Spotted Wearing Her Engagement Ring As She is Seen For The First Time Since Engagement.
Get the First Glimpse at Vanessa Hudgens' Engagement Ring from Cole Tucker
Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 2021 AFI Fest
Vanessa Hudgens Is Engaged to Professional Baseball Player Cole Tucker
Kristen Stewart’s Fiance Dylan Meyer Posts Sweet Message for Valentine's Day
Kristen Stewart's Fiancée Dylan Meyer Shares Sweet Message to the Actress for Valentine's Day
Nick Viall Natalie Joy
Nick Viall Says 'Life Has Forever Changed' While Celebrating First Valentine's Day Engaged to Natalie Joy
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
Vanessa Hudgens Is 'Merry AF' in Christmas Selfie with Boyfriend Cole Tucker
Nick Viall and Girlfriend Natalie Joy Reveal Their Engagement Timeline
Nick Viall Says He and Natalie Joy Don't Want a Long Engagement: 'Anxious to Get Married'
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aXAmcN-20no3G7iburlroXJxOuX4KiSV
'Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall Is Engaged to Natalie Joy: 'For the Rest of My Life, It's You'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 08: Actors Sarah Hyland, Vanessa Hudgens and Kate Beckinsale attend Moschino Spring/Summer 18 Menswear and Women's Resort Collection at Milk Studios on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Moschino)
Sarah Hyland Celebrates Pal and Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens' 34th Birthday: 'I Love You So Much'
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy attend the premiere of Amazon's "The Tomorrow War" at Banc of California Stadium on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's Relationship Timeline
Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 2021 AFI Fest
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's Relationship Timeline
Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Her Birthday in a Feathery Blue Dress
Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Her 34th Birthday in a Fun and Flirty Feathered Dress
Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker
Jessie James Decker Paints Topless During Romantic Getaway with Husband Eric, Plus More Celeb Vacations!
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged
All the Details on Natalie Joy's Gorgeous Engagement Ring from 'Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall
JASON TARTICK, KAITLYN BRISTOWE
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's Relationship Timeline