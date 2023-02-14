Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Her 'Real Magnetic Love' with Cole Tucker 5 Days After Confirming Engagement

Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating her first Valentine's Day as a fiancée!

The High School Musical alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to give her new fiancé, professional baseball player Cole Tucker, some love on the romantic holiday.

The photo appeared to be a celebration from their recent engagement, with Hudgens, 34, in a white dress and gold balloons reading "Mr & Mrs" behind them. As Tucker planted a kiss on the actress' cheek and wrapped his arm around her, she flashed a huge smile and held her left hand — featuring her new diamond ring — on Tucker's chest.

"Real magnetic love is out there. What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever @cotuck 🥰 Happy Valentine's Day❤️" she wrote in the caption.

Hudgens officially announced her engagement to Tucker, 26, on Thursday, with a celebratory photo flashing her sparkling engagement ring in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

"YES. We couldn't be happier 🤍," wrote the couple in a joint Instagram post, which came a week after PEOPLE confirmed the pair's engagement.

The two first sparked dating rumors in November 2020 when they were spotted getting cozy in L.A. The couple went Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021, so it is only fitting they ring in this year's holiday with the news of their recent engagement.

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Hudgens has spoken openly of her love for Tucker in the past, revealing she made the first move after "sliding into his DMs" following a meeting on a Zoom meditation call.

In April 2021, Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight about what has allowed her relationship to work.

"He's just kind of perfect for me," she said. "I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

Their relationship has mostly been documented through each other's Instagram posts. Their most recent post — shared before their engagement — featured a photo of the two ringing in the new year together.

"I'll stop the world and melt with you ❤️🥰," Hudgens sweetly captioned it.