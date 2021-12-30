Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Anniversary with Boyfriend Cole Tucker: '1 Year Down'

Hudgens went Instagram official with Tucker, whom she met through a Zoom meditation group, on Valentine's Day

Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker are celebrating a romantic milestone!

On Monday, the Princess Switch actress marked her first anniversary with the MLB player, 25, with a sweet Instagram post. In the photo, Tucker smiles at the camera as Hudgens, 33, gazes at him with her face against his.

"1 year down @cotuck ❤️love👏🏽you👏🏽🤟🏽" she captioned the post.

Tucker later commented under the post, "The best 🤟🏽🤟🏽🤟🏽🤟🏽🤟🏽"

Cole Tucker comment Credit: Vanessa Hudgens Instagram

The couple recently spent the holidays together. Hudgens shared a photo of Tuckers cradling her as they flashed wide smiles in front of a Christmas tree. "Merrrrry christmassss ❤️✨" she wrote.

For Glamour U.K.'s December 2021 digital cover story, Hudgens opened up about her relationship with the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop.

"He's his own person," the Princess Switch star, 32, told the outlet. "Our interests are very different, but our fundamentals are the same. He's goofy and I'm very goofy. None of us take ourselves too seriously."

Vanessa Hudgens; Cole Tucker Credit: Vanessa Hudgens Instagram

Hudgens and Tucker met through a Zoom mediation group. But the actress was the one who made the first move thereafter.

"If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move," she said on the Drew Barrymore Show in May. "Why wait for someone else to give you what you want?"

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 2021 AFI Fest Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Hudgens previously told Entertainment Tonight what has allowed her relationship to work: "He's just kind of perfect for me."

"I am [happy]. I really am," she continued. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

Tucker has also spoke about the pair's romance, raving about how "awesome" Hudgens is.

"I love her, but I don't want it to be like, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa,'" he told reporters in March at a spring training session, according to KDKA. "I don't want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down or Ke'Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down."