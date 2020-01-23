Vanessa Hudgens Cheers on Kyle Kuzma at Lakers Game After Their Night Out

Vanessa Hudgens stepped out to support Kyle Kuzma at his basketball game just one day after the two were seen having dinner in New York City.

The actress, 31, was spotted cheering from the crowd during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. The Lakers beat the Knicks 100-92.

For the outing, Hudgens kept things simple in a black cap and matching top. She accessorized the casual look with a pair of hoop earrings and gold chains.

Hudgens posted moments from the game on her Instagram Story, sharing a video of Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis scoring a basket.

“LEGOOOOO @lakers,” she captioned the clip.

Image zoom Vanessa Hudgens Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Hudgens also posted photos of herself from the game on her Instagram account.

In the pictures, the star appears to be in good spirits as she made funny faces with director pal Eamon O’Rourke. A beer can be seen in her hands in the selfies.

I mean we did our best to take a good pic. Lol @eamonorourke @lakers,” Hudgens captioned the shots.

Image zoom Vanessa Hudgens Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The sighting comes less than 24 hours after Hudgens and Kuzma, 24, were photographed dining together.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the two smiled over a bottle of wine as they shared a meal at Lilia, a popular Italian restaurant in Brooklyn.

Last week, Hudgens also cheered on Kuzma at the Lakers’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers — and gave the power forward a shout-out in her caption on Instagram.

“Ugh @lakers @kingjames @kuz @dwighthoward my heroes,” she wrote.

She also commented on a recent photo Kuzma posted of himself that he captioned, “Yeaaaa we like thattttt,” to which Hudgens responded, “Ya we doooo.”

Image zoom Vanessa Hudgens, Kyle Kuzma

PEOPLE confirmed on Jan. 14 that Hudgens and Austin Butler had called it quits after over 8 years of dating. Their reps could not be reached for comment and neither has publicly addressed the news.

Fans first speculated about a breakup when neither Hudgens or Butler, 28, posted photos celebrating Christmas and New Year’s Eve together in 2019.

The pair had been long distance as they filmed projects in different countries. Hudgens has starred in a number of Netflix Christmas movies recently, shooting The Princess Switch: Switched Again in the U.K. in November 2019. And Butler will play Elvis Presley in an untitled biopic that’s currently in pre-production.

Image zoom Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

One source recently told PEOPLE that throughout their nearly nine-year relationship, Hudgens and Butler discussed taking the next big step together.

“They had talked about an engagement before they split up,” the source said.

Unfortunately, “busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship,” the source added. “They were a wonderful couple and it’s really sad that it didn’t work out.”