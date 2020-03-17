Vanessa Hudgens Apologizes for Saying It's 'Inevitable' People Will Die from Coronavirus

Image zoom Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Vanessa Hudgens is apologizing for her “insensitive” comments about the the global coronavirus outbreak on social media.

One day after saying it’s “inevitable” people will die from the pandemic on Instagram Live, Hudgens tweeted the following statement: “I’m sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday. I realize me words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation in our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

Earlier Tuesday, Hudgens posted another video asserting that her comments were “taken out of context.”

The 31-year-old High School Musical star began, “Hey guys, so yesterday I did an Instagram Live and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context.”

“It’s a crazy time, it’s a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown,” she explained. “And that’s what I hope you guys are doing too — in full quarantine — and staying safe and sane.”

“Yeah, I don’t take this situation lightly by any means,” the actress continued. “I am home.”

Giving a smile and peace sign to the camera, Hudgens concluded, “So stay inside y’all.”

During a news conference on Monday, President Donald Trump‘s administration, in conjunction with federal health officials, announced even more strict guidelines about what people should do to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, which first emerged in China in December.

“It seems to me if we do a really good job, we’ll not only hold the death down to a level that’s much lower than the other way had we not done a good job, but people are talking about July, August,” Trump said about the length of the crisis, according to The New York Times.

Likely responding to Trump’s comments, Hudgens said in her original Instagram Live, “Um yeah, til July sounds like a bunch of bulls—.”

“I’m sorry. But like, it’s a virus. I get it like, I respect it, but at the same time like even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible, but like inevitable?” she continued. “I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

Her words gained steam after journalist Yashar Ali tweeted her video Tuesday, writing, “What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you.”

Last week, the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

According to its official website, WHO defines a pandemic as “the worldwide spread of a new disease.”

The respiratory disease it causes, COVID-19, has killed thousands of people worldwide. While most people will only experience mild or moderate symptoms, a fraction of patients will suffer severe complications and older age groups and those with pre-existing conditions are at heightened risk.

The White House’s new guidelines said people should now avoid gatherings larger than 10 and should opt for drive-thru, delivery or take-out options instead of going in person to bars, restaurants and other eateries. The White House also said to “avoid discretionary travel” and to avoid facilities for the elderly and critically ill, who are already at increased risk from the virus.

These expand on earlier recommendations about “social distancing” to slow infections: working from home, closing schools and avoiding large gatherings such as concerts and conferences.

The White House guidelines this week noted employees of grocery stores and medical companies should do everything they can to stay healthy and work as normal. Amid increased uncertainty in the public — leading to panic-buying in some areas — the government has insisted that groceries, pharmacies and other essential businesses will remain open.