Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's Relationship Timeline, from First Instagram to First Red Carpet

Vanessa and Cole were first linked together back in November 2020 and recently made their red carpet debut at the Tick Tick...BOOM! premiere

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are putting their relationship in the spotlight.

After giving us a few sneak peeks at their love on Instagram, the couple went red carpet official as they attended the premiere of Hudgens' new Netflix movie Tick Tick...BOOM! in LA on Nov. 10.

The Princess Switch actress, 32, and the Pittsburgh Pirates MLB player, 24, were first linked back in November 2020, and things have gotten more serious in recent months.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April, Vanessa gushed, "[Cole's] just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

As the duo continue to show off their love, look back on how it all began with their relationship timeline.

November 2020: Vanessa and Cole spark romance rumors

The two first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted getting cozy during an outing in LA in November 2020. Hudgens could be seen wrapping her arms around Tucker as they enjoyed a dinner date at the Canyon Country Store.

Vanessa Hudgens with partner on Valentine's Day Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens | Credit: Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

February 2021: Vanessa and Cole go Instagram official

For Valentine's Day, Hudgens shared a cute snap of her kissing Tucker on Instagram with the caption, "It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck."

February 2021: Cole talks about Vanessa in an interview

During an MLB spring training interview, Tucker publicly talked about Vanessa for the first time. "I got a girlfriend and she's cool. She's awesome, I love her. But I don't want it to be, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa … ' " he said. "I don't want it to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down, or Ke'Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down. She's great. She'll be around. You will see her, but you saw the headline, it is what it is."

cole tucker and vanessa hudgens Credit: cole tucker/ instagram

March 2021: Vanessa supports Cole at spring training

As Tucker prepared for a new season, Hudgens traveled to Florida to spend time with him during spring training. She even posted a photo of her and a friend watching Tucker from the stands.

April 2021: Vanessa reveals how she met Cole

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hudgens revealed that she actually met Tucker on a Zoom meditation group. When asked how they hit it off, she said, "He's just kind of perfect for me."

On The Drew Barrymore Show in May, Hudgens added that she made the first move with Tucker. "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them," she told the host. "I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move."

vanessa hudgens and cole tucker Credit: vanessa hudgens/ instagram

July 2021: Vanessa and Cole go the distance

As Tucker traveled for work, the duo went long-distance with their relationship. When Tucker's teamed played the New York Mets, the two met up in NYC, and a few weeks later, Hudgens shared a sweet photo of them kissing with the caption, "Missing u @cotuck," to which Tucker replied, "breakfast sooooon."

Vanessa Hudgens Credit: Vanessa Hudgens/instagram

November 2021: Vanessa and Cole take a tropical vacation together

In November, Hudgens and Tucker enjoyed some quality time together in the Caribbean. The actress shared sweet photos of them during their vacation at Hodges Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 2021 AFI Fest Credit: David Livingston/FilmMagic

November 2021: Vanessa and Cole make their red carpet debut