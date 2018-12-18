Happy 30th birthday Vanessa Hudgens!

The actress turned 30 on Friday and was all smiles as she celebrated the occasion with a “Middle Earth”-themed birthday party attended by friends and family.

“Had the most magical birthday party,” Hudgens captioned a smiling photo of herself, shared Monday to Instagram, standing in front of her tiered white birthday cake. “Very thankful for everyone who made it happen.”

For her 30th bash, Hudgens donned a renaissance-inspired, floor-length red gown, which she accessorized with a metallic crown.

The evening party appeared to be held in a backyard, where attendees sat on pillows — atop an array of overlapping rugs — beside a long, candle-decorated table. String lights, circular paper lanterns and white flags accented the outdoor space, which also featured a medieval-looking outdoor lounge tent — complete with a velvet couch, chairs, side tables and lanterns.

“Um, happy birthday to me,” Hudgens said in a video on her Instagram Story, in which she filmed herself and attendees enjoying the dinner under the stars. “Iconic, I’m dying,” she said as she captured a musician playing a harp.

Among those who attended the party was Modern Family star and longtime friend Sarah Hyland, Dancing with the Stars alum Allison Holker and her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Hudgens’ sister Stella Hudgens and singer GG Magree.

“MIDDLE EARTH VIBES 🧝🏻‍♀️ .. a perfect night celebrating this beautiful fairy @vanessahudgens happy birthday lovely!” Holker captioned a group shot on Instagram featuring each of the attendees in costume.

The celebration comes during a busy time for the actress, who is appearing alongside Jennifer Lopez in Second Act and starred in the recently released Netflix film, The Princess Switch.

In the movie she played two identical people: Stacy, a baker from Chicago, and Margaret, the Duchess of Montenaro — a fictional town in the European nation of Belgravia.

“It was very confusing!” Hudgens admitted to PEOPLE. “There are the two characters and then they switch, so trying to figure out if I was American trying to be British, or British pretending to be American, it was definitely a confusing situation.”

But the challenge of swapping roles — plus the accents — drew her to the part, along with her desire to bring some Christmas cheer into the world.

“The world is such a crazy place,” the High School Musical alum said. “We all need a little bit of light, uplifting escapism. And what better way to do it than with a romantic Christmas movie?”