Vanessa Grimaldi's Wedding to Josh Wolfe: See the Photos

The Bachelor alumna and her love said "I do" in Montreal on Aug. 20

By Aili Nahas and Kate Hogan
August 25, 2021 03:07 PM

1 of 18

Credit: Magnolia Studio

The Bachelor alumna Vanessa Grimaldi, 33, wed her fiancé, businessman Josh Wolfe, 36, in an intimate ceremony with immediate family on Aug. 20 in their hometown of Montreal, Canada, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively.

The couple, who got engaged last summer after dating for over a year, were married at the Le Mount Stephen Hotel; the event was planned by Tania Tassone. The wedding portrait was shot by photographer Patrizia Castiglione of Magnolia Studio.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Credit: Magnolia Studio

The bride wore a custom lace gown by Maria Arciero Design.

3 of 18

Credit: Magnolia Studio

In a special touch, the dress featured a "J" and a "V" embroidered on the sleeves.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 18

Credit: Magnolia Studio

"I choose comfort above everything," said Grimaldi. "[The dress] hugs me in all the right places and I feel so confident in it."

Advertisement

5 of 18

Credit: Magnolia Studio

Grimaldi's sister was by her side as she got ready for the big day.

6 of 18

Credit: Magnolia Studio

The bride wanted to showcase a local Montreal designer with her gown pick. "She just had the most amazing energy and she took out her notepad and started saying, 'I picture you wearing this,' " Grimaldi recalled of Arciero. "My picture looked exactly like what she had in mind for me."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 18

Credit: Magnolia Studio

For his part, Wolfe wore a suit by Miguel Waxman.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 18

Credit: Magnolia Studio

During the ceremony, the couple read each other traditional vows before exchanging rings by Teresa And Sons.

Advertisement

9 of 18

Credit: Magnolia Studio

The couple had wanted to get married in 2020, but bumped their date to summer of 2021, keeping the event small to stay COVID-compliant. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 18

Credit: Magnolia Studio

Following the ceremony, which featured flowers by Aura Design, guests proceeded into the reception for a lasagna dinner (a tribute to Grimaldi's Italian roots) catered by Beniamino restaurant, a local favorite, before dancing to the tunes of artist MaryDee.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 18

Credit: Magnolia Studio

"It's the kind of place we'll always have fond memories of," Wolfe told PEOPLE of the romantic venue.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 18

Credit: Magnolia Studio

Grimaldi took a moment out of the celebration to pose with her siblings, her "brother and sis of honor."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 18

Credit: Magnolia Studio

And Wolfe's sisters served as his "Best Women." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 18

Credit: Magnolia Studio

The bride shared more photos of the Les Délices Lafrenaie cake (red velvet!) on a joyful Instagram post after the wedding.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 18

Credit: Magnolia Studio

Now that they're wed, "I'm so excited to call him my husband," gushed Grimaldi. "I know we're going to be together forever."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 18

Credit: Magnolia Studio

Alongside an Instagram video, the newly minted Mrs. Wolfe called the celebrations "the most magical weekend!"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 18

Credit: Magnolia Studio

Chihuahuas Tyson and Vito had to have their moment with their glowing mom, too. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 18

Credit: Magnolia Studio

"I'm over the moon!" said Grimaldi. "Josh is the best partner to have in life and I feel so grateful."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Aili Nahas and Kate Hogan