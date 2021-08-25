Vanessa Grimaldi's Wedding to Josh Wolfe: See the Photos
The Bachelor alumna and her love said "I do" in Montreal on Aug. 20
The Bachelor alumna Vanessa Grimaldi, 33, wed her fiancé, businessman Josh Wolfe, 36, in an intimate ceremony with immediate family on Aug. 20 in their hometown of Montreal, Canada, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively.
The couple, who got engaged last summer after dating for over a year, were married at the Le Mount Stephen Hotel; the event was planned by Tania Tassone. The wedding portrait was shot by photographer Patrizia Castiglione of Magnolia Studio.
The bride wore a custom lace gown by Maria Arciero Design.
In a special touch, the dress featured a "J" and a "V" embroidered on the sleeves.
"I choose comfort above everything," said Grimaldi. "[The dress] hugs me in all the right places and I feel so confident in it."
Grimaldi's sister was by her side as she got ready for the big day.
The bride wanted to showcase a local Montreal designer with her gown pick. "She just had the most amazing energy and she took out her notepad and started saying, 'I picture you wearing this,' " Grimaldi recalled of Arciero. "My picture looked exactly like what she had in mind for me."
For his part, Wolfe wore a suit by Miguel Waxman.
During the ceremony, the couple read each other traditional vows before exchanging rings by Teresa And Sons.
The couple had wanted to get married in 2020, but bumped their date to summer of 2021, keeping the event small to stay COVID-compliant.
"It's the kind of place we'll always have fond memories of," Wolfe told PEOPLE of the romantic venue.
Grimaldi took a moment out of the celebration to pose with her siblings, her "brother and sis of honor."
And Wolfe's sisters served as his "Best Women."
The bride shared more photos of the Les Délices Lafrenaie cake (red velvet!) on a joyful Instagram post after the wedding.
Now that they're wed, "I'm so excited to call him my husband," gushed Grimaldi. "I know we're going to be together forever."
Alongside an Instagram video, the newly minted Mrs. Wolfe called the celebrations "the most magical weekend!"
Chihuahuas Tyson and Vito had to have their moment with their glowing mom, too.
"I'm over the moon!" said Grimaldi. "Josh is the best partner to have in life and I feel so grateful."