The Bachelor alumna Vanessa Grimaldi, 33, wed her fiancé, businessman Josh Wolfe, 36, in an intimate ceremony with immediate family on Aug. 20 in their hometown of Montreal, Canada, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively.

The couple, who got engaged last summer after dating for over a year, were married at the Le Mount Stephen Hotel; the event was planned by Tania Tassone. The wedding portrait was shot by photographer Patrizia Castiglione of Magnolia Studio.