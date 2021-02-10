Vanessa Bayer Dishes on SNL Kisses with Chris Pratt, Kristen Stewart and Ryan Gosling

"I will tell you that I had a role in the creation of all of those sketches," Vanessa Bayer said

Vanessa Bayer doesn't kiss and tell — well, maybe just a little.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Well, I will tell you that I had a role in the creation of all of those sketches," Bayer, 39, said with a laugh, of whether she had ever written a sketch just so she could kiss an attractive celebrity. "But they're hard to rate. They were all wonderful for different reasons."

"I think that was all ... if not within one season, pretty close to within one season," added the Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar actress.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom

Image zoom Vanessa Bayer and Ryan Gosling | Credit: Saturday Night Live/Youtube

Image zoom Vanessa Bayer | Credit: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Cohen, 52, then asked his guest if she was "freaking out" ahead of locking lips with Gosling, 40, and whether she and the celebs kissed during their rehearsals.

"With Kristen Stewart, we were really kissing for a long time; with Ryan Gosling, it was more in-character cuddling a lot," Bayer said. "And I was nervous about it, but then he was so funny during the sketch — he improvised so much stuff."

"There's a point when he starts yelling and we didn't know he was gonna start yelling that I think I was just having so much fun, because he's so funny," she added.

When asked by Cohen which SNL character of hers that she's most proud of, Bayer says Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy, "because it's so similar to my own personality and it's so taken from my life."

Image zoom Credit: FilmMagic; Rich Fury/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Leslie Jones Reveals the Celebrities She Wants to Kiss Most

Bayer was part of the SNL cast for seven seasons, from 2010 to 2017, and departed the show alongside Bobby Moynihan after the show's 42nd season.

The two played graduating seniors from Millwood High School participating in a skit for Senior Awards Night that parodied Stranger Things. They were also featured throughout the season's finale, bringing back some of their most memorable roles.

Bayer posted about her tenure on the show hours before the finale aired, writing at the time, "Thank you SNL for 7 years of laughs, love and incredible memories. It has been a dream come true."