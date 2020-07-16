Vanessa and Nick Lachey Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary with Touching Instagram Posts

The duo wed back in 2011 on Sir Richard Branson’s private Necker Island in the Caribbean

An everlasting love!

Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa are celebrating nine years of marriage with a pair of heartfelt posts on social media.

The duo, who wed back in 2011, each took to their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday to commemorate the happy occasion with public declarations of their love.

"Nine years and counting!!" Nick, 46, captioned a shot of him and Vanessa holding one another amidst a beach backdrop. "I feel incredibly lucky to have found my soulmate and ultimate partner in life and love."

He continued: "V, you mean everything to me. No matter what we face, we face it together. Whatever blessing we enjoy, we enjoy it together. With our love and commitment to each other, I know there is nothing we can’t get through.....together. I love you V with all that I am. I always will! Happy Anniversary."

Meanwhile, Vanessa, 39, shared a throwback shot from their nuptials, writing "14 years ago today, you said 'I Love You'. 9 years ago today, we said 'I Do'. Today, I say 'Thank You.'"

She added: "Thank You for this Beautiful Life & Marriage. Thank You for the unconditional Love you give to me and our 3 crazy kids. Thank You for the hard work you put into Us and yourself daily. Thank YOU for keeping all your vows we shared on this day nine years ago. Thank you for it ALL. Happy Anniversary, My Love! I Love You!!! ❤️ #July15"

The happy couple previously tied the knot on July 15, 2011 on Sir Richard Branson’s private Necker Island in the Caribbean and now share three children together: sons Phoenix Robert, 3, and Camden John, 7, and daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 5.

Speaking to PEOPLE shortly after saying "I do," Nick revealed that when he first saw his bride, it was a moment he would never forget.

"It literally took my breath away," he shared. "It’s a moment you fantasize about, and I was certainly not disappointed."

Earlier this year, the couple reflected on their marriage and revealed that they have quite the unorthodox method for making decisions together.

Speaking to PEOPLE Now in February, the couple and hosts of Netflix’s dating series, Love Is Blind, said that communication has been key for their marriage.

“I don’t let it fester, he doesn’t let it fester. We speak our minds. Sometimes you have to walk away…," Vanessa said before Nick interjected, “Don’t lie, it’s all about rock paper scissor.”