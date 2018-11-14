Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz Says He Hasn’t ‘Messed It Up Yet’ with Wife Katie Maloney

Despite cheating allegations that left wife Katie Maloney in tears, Tom Schwartz confirms that the Vanderpump Rules stars are still in love.

“I haven’t messed it up yet,” Schwartz told PEOPLE exclusively at ChildHelp’s annual charity event against child abuse on Tuesday night. “We’re still going strong. Everything is great, we’re more in love than we’ve ever been.”

After his alleged infidelity came to light last season on Vanderpump Rules, Schwartz, 36, admitted he didn’t remember cheating on his wife because he was “hammered.”

In August, the couple marked their two-year wedding anniversary and have been planning a belated trip to Japan in celebration.

To make his wife feel loved, Schwartz said he focuses on the “little things” to “keep the romance alive and the passion burning.”

“Reminding each other that we love each other and telling each other that in the morning,” Schwartz said. “Just being more present and mindful and not letting yourself get into the mindset of just going through the motions.”

He also loves planning “cute and romantic” date nights and doesn’t take their relationship for granted.

Though Schwartz said Maloney, 31, isn’t pregnant yet, the pair does plan to start a family.

“I haven’t put it in my little, black book yet. It’s not an official date,” he joked of planning to have kids. “We’re in negotiations. It’s going really well.”

The couple tied the knot in August 2016 at the Twenty Mile House, a rustic wedding venue about eight hours north of Los Angeles, while Lisa Vanderpump officiated the ceremony.

“It was a fairytale wedding,” Maloney previously told PEOPLE.

“It was without a doubt the happiest day of my life,” added Schwartz. “This coming from a guy who’s pretty cynical about the institution of marriage. It feels cool just to say ‘my wife.”