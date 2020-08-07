Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz Reflects on His Costars' Firings: 'It Doesn't Feel Real'

The reality star spoke about the behind-the-scenes drama during a guest appearance on the latest episode of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, Give Them Lala ... with Randall

Tom Schwartz is speaking out about the Vanderpump Rules firings that happened back in June over allegations of racial insensitivity.

On the latest episode of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, Give Them Lala ... with Randall, the reality star said he's still coming to terms with the fact that four of his friends were fired from their hit Bravo reality show.

"I don't think I've processed it. It doesn't feel real," said Schwartz, 37. "I hope it doesn’t seem like a cop-out, but I just honestly haven’t processed it. Maybe I’m running from it a little bit or I’m in denial that it ever happened."

Schwartz is hopeful for the show's future, despite the fact that it still hasn't been picked up for a new season.

"I’m optimistic about the future of Vanderpump Rules,” the TomTom owner said on the podcast. "I feel like the show still has legs, it still has so much life to give. But it’s never going to be the same, that’s for sure."

He added: "I love my friends and I support them. It’s been rough but we’ll be okay, we’ll get through it."

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were let go in June. Bravo gave original stars Schroeder and Doute the boot their former castmate Faith Stowers recalled them calling the police to pin crimes on her years ago. Newcomers Boyens and Caprioni were dismissed months after their old, racist tweets resurfaced last winter. All four have since apologized for their actions.

Schwartz's TomTom partner, Tom Sandoval, addressed the controversy a couple weeks after the Vanderpump Rules firings. While visiting his hometown of St. Louis to help out bars and restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic, he spoke to local CBS affiliate KMOV News 4, breaking his silence on the network parting ways with the four stars.

"It’s crazy," he said. "It definitely changes things and honestly we're just going to have to wait and see what happens."

