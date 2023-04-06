Tom Schwartz Admits Kissing Raquel Leviss Wasn't Worth It, but Says Their 'Chemistry Was Building'

The Vanderpump Rules star said on Watch What Happens Live that he "never wanted to hurt" his ex Katie Maloney, but admitted he would have kissed the former pageant queen earlier if cameras hadn't been around

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 09:18 AM
Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss
Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Tom Schwartz is reflecting on kissing his Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Wednesday night, the 40-year-old admitted that he has regrets about locking lips with the 28-year-old beauty queen.

"In hindsight, I don't think it was [worth it]," he told host Andy Cohen, 54, reflecting on the pain it caused ex-wife and costar Katie Maloney. "I never wanted to hurt Katie. The fallout I got, the blowback I got from that kiss, my God!"

Maloney and Schwartz had previously agreed that they wouldn't hook up with anyone within their friendship group following their split, which they announced in March 2022. Their divorce was finalized seven months later in October.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Many fans have questioned whether Schwartz and Leviss' smooch was to distract away from her months-long affair with Schwartz's best friend and business partner Tom Sandoval, which was exposed on March 3 and ended his nine-year relationship with girlfriend and costar Ariana Madix.

But Schwartz said that his smooch with Leviss was real, and had nothing to do with that. "I just feel like there was so much of a buildup. The chemistry was building," Schwartz said, of him and Leviss. "... It wasn't planned, it wasn't a decoy kiss. It was a real kiss."

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney-Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss. Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Like Schwartz, Leviss has also claimed the kiss was organic. "I genuinely had an interest in Tom Schwartz and there's a genuine curiosity there, so it wasn't a cover-up," she told TMZ last month.

The pair's smooch was shown during Wednesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules when the cast was in Mexico celebrating the wedding of their costars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, which took place in August 2022.

During the episode, Schwartz said that he would be open to hooking up with someone at the wedding. Leviss, who had previously asked Schwartz if she could kiss him during a Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras gig, then led him away from the group during a pool party to a table for some privacy.

"This is a romantic table. Raquel, what is this? Are you seducing me?" Schwartz asked her.

"Why, do you feel seduced?" Leviss quipped. "A little bit actually," Schwartz admitted.

Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Araya Doheny/Getty

As Schwartz and Leviss inched ever closer toward each other, Davies could be heard in the distance yelling for them to make out.

"I'm so annoyed by what people have done to try and coerce us into making out. I kinda just want to do it now," Schwartz told Leviss, who squealed, "Schwartz! When did you come to this realization?"

"Raquel, you're f---ing gorgeous. You're beautiful," he continued. "It was never even a thing. Katie made it a thing and now you're forbidden fruit."

Leviss agreed, "She made it more of a thing than anything, and now I just can't stop thinking about it."

In a confessional interview, she shared, "There's a lot of things that attracted me to Schwartz. He is so sweet, kind. Love his sense of humor. My attraction for Schwartz definitely outweighs my desire to be friends with Katie."

The two costars then leaned over the table and gave each other multiple kisses as a partygoer cheered in the background and Leviss giggled.

During his appearance on WWHL, Schwartz also revealed when he found out about Leviss and Sandoval's affair.

"I learned in August, in late August about the affair, the one-night stand — allegedly," he said, later adding that "there was a lot of grey area there" as to how deep the infidelity ran.

He added, "From my point of view, it became, like, an emotional affair — which is still inappropriate."

Cohen then noted that at the Vanderpump Rules reunion filming late last month, Schwartz claimed he didn't know about the affair until early this year. Clarifying, Schwartz explained, "In January, Tom came to me … and he told me that he was in love with Raquel. I was flabbergasted."

Asked if he would have made out with Raquel when she first asked if the cameras weren't around, Schwartz said "yes."

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays — Thursdays on Bravo.

Related Articles
Tom Sandoval attends the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Century City Park on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images); Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); BravoCon - Season 2022
'Vanderpump Rules' : Sandoval Brags to Schwartz That He and Ariana 'Check Girls Out All the Time — and Guys'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Schwartz Says Tom Sandoval Told Him He Was 'in Love' with Raquel Leviss in January: 'She's His Heroin'
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, tom schwartz
Does Tom Schwartz Think Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's Relationship Can Survive?
Tom Schwartz attends opening night of the 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage); Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)
'Vanderpump Rules' : Raquel 'Is on Fire' Adding to Her 'Roster' Before Wedding Hookup with Schwartz
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Tom Sandoval arrives at his Single Release Party and Screening at Tom Tom on March 01, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval Look to a 'New Chapter' After Affair Was 'Emotional Way Before It Was Physical'
Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo
Andy Cohen Teases 'Confrontational' 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion: 'Nothing Was Unsaid'
Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss
Katie Maloney Says She 'Wasn't Shocked' to Hear Tom Sandoval Had Been Cheating with Raquel Leviss
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20041 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss, Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022
Ariana Madix Defended Raquel Leviss Against 'VPR' 'Mean Girl' Gang-Up Before Tom Sandoval Affair Was Exposed
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Schwartz Comments on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal
Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss
'Vanderpump Rules' Women Slam Raquel as a 'Liability' Who's 'Only Interested in Men Her Friends Are Married to'
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, tom schwartz
Tom Schwartz Once Said Tom Sandoval 'Steamrolled' Him into Kissing Raquel Leviss: 'Guilty by Association'
Los Angeles Confidential x Hornitos x GLAAD People's Choice Celebration
Jax Taylor Says He Doesn't Believe in Divorce: 'Marriage Is Work, There's Good Days and Bad'
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Lisa Vanderpump -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Lisa Vanderpump Thinks Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss 'Had a Game Plan' with Affair, Wants 'True Contrition'
Tom Schwartz of "Vanderpump Rules" attends Andy's Legends Ball at BravoCon 2022 on October 14, 2022 at Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA. Robin Platzer/ Twin Images/ SIPA USA; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13467797ho) Katie Maloney Andy's Legends Ball, Bravocon 2022, New York, USA - 14 Oct 2022
Tom Schwartz Rules Out Katie Maloney Rekindling — and Remarriage — After Admitting He 'Strayed a Few Times'
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney-Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
'Vanderpump Rules' : Schwartz Ejects 'Arch-Nemesis' Katie from Bar After Copping to His Attraction for Raquel
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Tom Sandoval arrives at his Single Release Party and Screening at Tom Tom on March 01, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Fans Question Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's Matching Necklaces: 'Coincidence or Hinting?'