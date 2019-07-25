Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Getting Married Again — and This Time, It's Legal

A source tells PEOPLE that the couple, who tied the knot in 2016, "never had their marriage paperwork properly filled out"

By Aurelie Corinthios
July 25, 2019 11:34 AM

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright won’t be the only ones walking down the aisle on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

After Lance Bass accidentally revealed Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney weren’t legally married during their August 2016 nuptials, a source tells PEOPLE the couple is heading to Sin City to make it official.

“It’s all being filmed for next season of Vanderpump Rules, it’s a huge chunk of Tom and Katie’s storyline,” the source says. “They never had their marriage paperwork properly filled out, so they figured a trip to Las Vegas with their friends would be a great way to fix that.”

“They were hoping to keep things under wraps but Lance Bass spilled the beans!” the source adds. “There goes his invite to the wedding.”

E! News was the first to report that the couple has filed for a marriage license in Las Vegas. A rep for Bravo had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules‘ Jax Taylor Marries Brittany Cartwright — Inside Their Fairy-Tale Wedding

Maloney, 32, and Schwartz, 36, tied the knot nearly three years ago at the Twenty Mile House, a rustic wedding venue about eight hours north of Los Angeles. Lisa Vanderpump, 58, officiated the ceremony, which unfolded on season 5 of the hit Bravo show.

“It was a fairytale wedding,” Maloney previously told PEOPLE.

“It was without a doubt the happiest day of my life,” added Schwartz. “This coming from a guy who’s pretty cynical about the institution of marriage. It feels cool just to say ‘my wife.'”

Gina & Ryan Photography
Gina & Ryan Photography

RELATED: Do They Really Still Work at SUR? The Vanderpump Rules Cast Spills the Secrets Behind the Show

Earlier this month, Bass, 40, spilled the beans during an interview on the REALITY BYTES podcast, revealing that the group recently found out Schwartz and Maloney weren’t legally married and that the situation might be covered on the upcoming season. (The ‘NSYNC boy-bander officiated Taylor and Cartwright’s Kentucky nuptials.)

He later apologized for the slip-up during an appearance on Strahan and Sara.

“People forget that I’ve been in entertainment news for the last 15 years,” he said. “So, you know, when there’s pieces of nuggets out there, I’m going to talk about it. I didn’t know it was a secret.”

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

Advertisement

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.