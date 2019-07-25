Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright won’t be the only ones walking down the aisle on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

After Lance Bass accidentally revealed Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney weren’t legally married during their August 2016 nuptials, a source tells PEOPLE the couple is heading to Sin City to make it official.

“It’s all being filmed for next season of Vanderpump Rules, it’s a huge chunk of Tom and Katie’s storyline,” the source says. “They never had their marriage paperwork properly filled out, so they figured a trip to Las Vegas with their friends would be a great way to fix that.”

“They were hoping to keep things under wraps but Lance Bass spilled the beans!” the source adds. “There goes his invite to the wedding.”

E! News was the first to report that the couple has filed for a marriage license in Las Vegas. A rep for Bravo had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules‘ Jax Taylor Marries Brittany Cartwright — Inside Their Fairy-Tale Wedding

Maloney, 32, and Schwartz, 36, tied the knot nearly three years ago at the Twenty Mile House, a rustic wedding venue about eight hours north of Los Angeles. Lisa Vanderpump, 58, officiated the ceremony, which unfolded on season 5 of the hit Bravo show.

“It was a fairytale wedding,” Maloney previously told PEOPLE.

“It was without a doubt the happiest day of my life,” added Schwartz. “This coming from a guy who’s pretty cynical about the institution of marriage. It feels cool just to say ‘my wife.'”

Image zoom Gina & Ryan Photography

Image zoom Gina & Ryan Photography

RELATED: Do They Really Still Work at SUR? The Vanderpump Rules Cast Spills the Secrets Behind the Show

Earlier this month, Bass, 40, spilled the beans during an interview on the REALITY BYTES podcast, revealing that the group recently found out Schwartz and Maloney weren’t legally married and that the situation might be covered on the upcoming season. (The ‘NSYNC boy-bander officiated Taylor and Cartwright’s Kentucky nuptials.)

He later apologized for the slip-up during an appearance on Strahan and Sara.

“People forget that I’ve been in entertainment news for the last 15 years,” he said. “So, you know, when there’s pieces of nuggets out there, I’m going to talk about it. I didn’t know it was a secret.”

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo later this year.