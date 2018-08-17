Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz Celebrate 2-Year Wedding Anniversary

Happy anniversary, Bubbas!

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on Friday, each dedicating a heartfelt post to the other on Instagram.

“Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life, my best friend, my ninja turtle, my special guy, Postmates partner, and the only one I wanna grow old with,” said Maloney-Schwartz, 31. “You have shown me so much love and gratitude over the years and can’t imagine my life without you. Here’s to many more bubba!”

Schwartz, 35, shared a photo of the couple embracing on the beach at sunset.

“2 years strong bub! Let’s keep it going now until infinity,” he wrote. “I’m so happy all the choices I’ve made in my life, good and bad, lead me to you. I should be whispering this into your ear but instead I’m writing it on Instagram as you lay 2 feet away from me. Such is life in 2018. I’ll tell you this all to your face drunkenly later tonight while we are celebrating the love of @rocmaloneyphoto & @namasteji. You are my favorite person in the world to do nothing with. And that’s something. Love you deeply. Happy anniversary Bubba.”

The couple tied the knot in August 2016 at the Twenty Mile House, a rustic wedding venue about eight hours north of Los Angeles. Officiated by Lisa Vanderpump, the nuptials — and the emotional, tequila-fueled roller coaster leading up to it — unfolded on season 5 in 2017.

“It was a fairytale wedding,” Maloney previously told PEOPLE.

“It was without a doubt the happiest day of my life,” added Schwartz. “This coming from a guy who’s pretty cynical about the institution of marriage. It feels cool just to say ‘my wife.’ ”