'Vanderpump Rules' : Schwartz Ejects 'Arch-Nemesis' Katie from Bar After Copping to His Attraction for Raquel

Tom Schwartz ultimately rejected Raquel Leviss after she asked to make out with him, though he did admit to part of him wanting "a fun, lighthearted tongue-locked embrace" with her

By
Published on March 1, 2023 10:00 PM
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney-Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss . Photo: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Tom Schwartz has given Katie Maloney the boot from his bar after admitting his attraction to Raquel Leviss.

Following the events of last week's Vanderpump Rules, Katie, 36, was mad at her costar Scheana Shay for planting the idea in Raquel's head to date Schwartz despite her clear objections.

After the two had a major fight about Scheana, 37, pushing Schwartz, 40, and Raquel, 28, to hook up against her wishes, Katie stormed out of the bar before Tom Sandoval's show started.

Before she left, Katie's other costar Ariana Madix caught up with her.

"Why is it [Scheana's] place to tell [Schwartz] the dates I'm going on, the people I'm hooking up with?" Katie asked Ariana, 37. "I'm not bringing it to his door. I'm not putting it in his face for a reason."

In a confessional, Katie said, "I've been very careful to not dip into the friend group when it comes to hooking up or flirting, and especially not in front of Tom's face."

"I told Tom if you're worried about double standards, you can be with Raquel," Katie jokingly told Ariana, who responded, "Well, that's not gonna happen."

Tom Schwartz attends opening night of the 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage); Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)
Arturo Holmes/WireImage; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

But it appeared that Ariana spoke too soon as not long after Katie left, Raquel asked Schwartz if he wanted to make out with her.

"I would love to," Schwartz told her as they held hands. He then said, "I can't. It's a trap. You're too good for me anyways."

In a confessional, Schwartz added: "I'm very flattered. I am very flattered because Raquel's hot."

Cutting back to him and Raquel in the bar, Schwartz asked cameras they were still filming. When he realized they were, in fact, recording the moment, he uttered "Oh, s---" at the camera behind him.

In his confessional, Schwartz admitted to having some feelings for Raquel. "There's a part of me that wants to have a fun, lighthearted tongue-locked embrace. Why not? I'm single," he said.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20031 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Tom Schwartz attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Scheana Shay arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's "The People We Hate At The Wedding" at Regency Village Theatre on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

But ultimately, Schwartz's judgement trumped his temptations. "You're f---ing gorgeous," he told Raquel before explaining why they couldn't kiss. "Katie, I think she feels a real connection with you."

"I really like Katie as a person, but are we that close of friends? Not really," Raquel responded.

Schwartz continued to explain that Katie "would be really upset, and I can't do that to her."

Later, Schwartz sat Katie down at Schwartz & Sandy's, where he addressed Scheana's hurt feelings about Katie telling him not to hang out with her.

"I hung out with Scheana a little bit earlier, and she was upset about how things went down the other night," Schwartz told Katie.

"She was upset? There's a person that's come in and is meddling," Katie responded before Schwartz interrupted her by saying, "It's not meddling."

"Tom, stop it. I don't care. I don't like it. It's making me feel uncomfortable," she responded while raising her voice to Schwartz.

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney
Nicole Weingart/Bravo

"It's like you're trying to set imaginary boundaries that don't even exist. The Raquel thing is not a thing," Schwartz told his ex-wife.

"I know nothing happened. It's like, this is a situation that would change that for me because it would make me feel uncomfortable. Here's Scheana acting like a moron," Katie said as Schwartz disrupted their conversation to say hi to people in the bar.

Annoyed, Katie waved them off so the two could continue their talk but Schwartz wasn't happy about her actions.

"You can't do that to people," Schwartz told Katie. Defending herself, Katie hit back, "Tom, we're in the middle of something right now."

"I don't care. That reflects poorly on my business," he responded.

RELATED VIDEO: Katie Maloney Says She 'Can't Fault' Lala Kent for Cutting Out Tom Schwartz: 'That's Her M.O.'

Unhappy with the way her ex was reacting, Katie told him, "I'm gonna go home. I won't come here anymore. You're still treating me poorly."

Schwartz fired back, "It's always about you isn't it." Before Katie could object, Schwartz told her, "I think you should leave. I would prefer actually if you left," adding that there is "emotionally-entitled, bad energy" in the bar.

In a confessional, Schwartz said: "When were still together, this happened a lot in our relationship and I would be forced to choose another temporary ultimatum. We're not married anymore, so not my problem anymore."

After kicking his ex-wife out of his bar, Schwartz approached his friends and told them, "Just having a bad night with Katie, my arch nemesis."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20031 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Tom Schwartz attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Scheana Shay arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's "The People We Hate At The Wedding" at Regency Village Theatre on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
'Vanderpump Rules' : Katie Calls Scheana a 'Snake' and 'Evil Troll' for 'Pushing' Tom Schwartz/Raquel Hookup
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Katie Maloney Slams Ex Husband Tom Schwartz as They Navigate Breakup in 'Vanderpump Rules' Premiere
Katie Maloney (L) and Tom Schwartz attend Katie's Pucker and Pout launch party at Frederic Fekkai Hair Salon on July 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's Relationship Timeline
Vanderpump Rules: Lala Warned Raquel Not to Date Tom Schwartz Unless 'We Want Bodies Laying Everywhere'
'Vanderpump Rules' : Lala Warned Raquel Not to Date Tom Schwartz Unless 'We Want Bodies Laying Everywhere'
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
'Vanderpump Rules' ' Katie Maloney Tells Tom Schwartz His Bar 'Broke' Their Marriage: 'You Never Chose Me'
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Address Their Search for a 'Sweet Spot' in Post-Divorce Relationship 
Tom Schwartz of "Vanderpump Rules" attends Andy's Legends Ball at BravoCon 2022 on October 14, 2022 at Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA. Robin Platzer/ Twin Images/ SIPA USA; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13467797ho) Katie Maloney Andy's Legends Ball, Bravocon 2022, New York, USA - 14 Oct 2022
Tom Schwartz Rules Out Katie Maloney Rekindling — and Remarriage — After Admitting He 'Strayed a Few Times'
Tom Schwartz attends opening night of the 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage); Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)
'Vanderpump Rules' Trailer: Katie Maloney Calls Ex Tom Schwartz a 'Pathetic Loser' After Raquel Leviss Kiss
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Relationship Timeline
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney-Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Tom Schwartz Admits He 'Wrote Off' Raquel Leviss While Married to Katie Maloney: 'She Has So Much Depth'
Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss
Tom Schwartz Had 'Five Heart-to-Hearts' with James Kennedy After Raquel Leviss Hookup Rumors
Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney
Tom Schwartz Struggled to Accept Katie Maloney Leaving Months Before Divorce Filing: 'I'm Lying to Myself'
Lala Kent
Lala Kent Calls Long-Simmering New Season of 'Vanderpump Rules' 'the Year of Burning Bridges'
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney-Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Katie Maloney Responds After Raquel Leviss Said 'VPR' Cast Felt They Had to Pick Sides in Tom Schwartz Split
Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss
'Vanderpump Rules' ' Tom Schwartz Denies Rumor He Kissed Costar Raquel Leviss amid His Divorce
Brock Davies Says Katie Maloney Was 'Disinvited' to His and Scheana Shay's Wedding
Brock Davies Says Katie Maloney Was 'Disinvited' from His and Scheana Shay's Wedding