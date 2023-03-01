'Vanderpump Rules' : Schwartz Ejects 'Arch-Nemesis' Katie from Bar After Copping to His Attraction for Raquel

Tom Schwartz has given Katie Maloney the boot from his bar after admitting his attraction to Raquel Leviss.

Following the events of last week's Vanderpump Rules, Katie, 36, was mad at her costar Scheana Shay for planting the idea in Raquel's head to date Schwartz — despite her clear objections.

After the two had a major fight about Scheana, 37, pushing Schwartz, 40, and Raquel, 28, to hook up against her wishes, Katie stormed out of the bar before Tom Sandoval's show started.

Before she left, Katie's other costar Ariana Madix caught up with her.

"Why is it [Scheana's] place to tell [Schwartz] the dates I'm going on, the people I'm hooking up with?" Katie asked Ariana, 37. "I'm not bringing it to his door. I'm not putting it in his face for a reason."

In a confessional, Katie said, "I've been very careful to not dip into the friend group when it comes to hooking up or flirting, and especially not in front of Tom's face."

"I told Tom if you're worried about double standards, you can be with Raquel," Katie jokingly told Ariana, who responded, "Well, that's not gonna happen."

Arturo Holmes/WireImage; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

But it appeared that Ariana spoke too soon as not long after Katie left, Raquel asked Schwartz if he wanted to make out with her.

"I would love to," Schwartz told her as they held hands. He then said, "I can't. It's a trap. You're too good for me anyways."

In a confessional, Schwartz added: "I'm very flattered. I am very flattered because Raquel's hot."

Cutting back to him and Raquel in the bar, Schwartz asked cameras they were still filming. When he realized they were, in fact, recording the moment, he uttered "Oh, s---" at the camera behind him.

In his confessional, Schwartz admitted to having some feelings for Raquel. "There's a part of me that wants to have a fun, lighthearted tongue-locked embrace. Why not? I'm single," he said.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

But ultimately, Schwartz's judgement trumped his temptations. "You're f---ing gorgeous," he told Raquel before explaining why they couldn't kiss. "Katie, I think she feels a real connection with you."

"I really like Katie as a person, but are we that close of friends? Not really," Raquel responded.

Schwartz continued to explain that Katie "would be really upset, and I can't do that to her."

Later, Schwartz sat Katie down at Schwartz & Sandy's, where he addressed Scheana's hurt feelings about Katie telling him not to hang out with her.

"I hung out with Scheana a little bit earlier, and she was upset about how things went down the other night," Schwartz told Katie.

"She was upset? There's a person that's come in and is meddling," Katie responded before Schwartz interrupted her by saying, "It's not meddling."

"Tom, stop it. I don't care. I don't like it. It's making me feel uncomfortable," she responded while raising her voice to Schwartz.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

"It's like you're trying to set imaginary boundaries that don't even exist. The Raquel thing is not a thing," Schwartz told his ex-wife.

"I know nothing happened. It's like, this is a situation that would change that for me because it would make me feel uncomfortable. Here's Scheana acting like a moron," Katie said as Schwartz disrupted their conversation to say hi to people in the bar.

Annoyed, Katie waved them off so the two could continue their talk — but Schwartz wasn't happy about her actions.

"You can't do that to people," Schwartz told Katie. Defending herself, Katie hit back, "Tom, we're in the middle of something right now."

"I don't care. That reflects poorly on my business," he responded.

RELATED VIDEO: Katie Maloney Says She 'Can't Fault' Lala Kent for Cutting Out Tom Schwartz: 'That's Her M.O.'

Unhappy with the way her ex was reacting, Katie told him, "I'm gonna go home. I won't come here anymore. You're still treating me poorly."

Schwartz fired back, "It's always about you isn't it." Before Katie could object, Schwartz told her, "I think you should leave. I would prefer actually if you left," adding that there is "emotionally-entitled, bad energy" in the bar.

In a confessional, Schwartz said: "When were still together, this happened a lot in our relationship and I would be forced to choose another temporary ultimatum. We're not married anymore, so not my problem anymore."

After kicking his ex-wife out of his bar, Schwartz approached his friends and told them, "Just having a bad night with Katie, my arch nemesis."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.