Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz Denies Rumor He Kissed Costar Raquel Leviss amid His Divorce
Tom Schwartz is setting the record straight.
Following the first weekend of Coachella, rumors began circulating online claiming that Schwartz, 39, was "boldly holding hands and making out" with his Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss at the music event.
"The comfort level between these two wasn't a first time hookup. I'm shocked," a Twitter user's screenshot of a message detailing the alleged encounter read. "Didn't grab a picture but I'm sure someone did...."
Schwartz, however, quickly put those rumors to rest. "Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn't at Coachella 😂," he replied.
RELATED: Katie Maloney Reveals What Led to Split from Tom Schwartz: 'This Marriage Wasn't the Healthiest'
Even though Schwartz wasn't present for this year's festival, Leviss was in attendance. The 27-year-old was accompanied by fellow Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Dayna Kathan.
Schwartz's soon-to-be ex-wife Katie Maloney was also at the event. The 35-year-old shared photos from her time at the DIRECTV Space at Neon Carnival.
Last month, Schwartz and Maloney announced their split after 12 years together. She filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court on March 22.
"This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose," Maloney wrote. "We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness."
As for Schwartz, he said he "fully respect [sic] Katie's decision" to end their marriage. "It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he added.
Leviss also recently went through a public breakup with her fiancé James Kennedy. In a joint Instagram statement posted on Dec. 5, the longtime pair confirmed their split after five years together.
Addressing the cause for their separation, Leviss said there "wasn't one thing" but a "cumulation of things." She eventually told Kennedy, 30, that her "heart isn't in it anymore."
"My goal would be to maintain a friendship with him because he was my best friend for so long and it's really difficult to just cut that off and pretend it never happen because it did happen," she previously said on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast. "We spent so much time with each other and he was the love of my life at one point, but more than that he was my best friend and we shared everything together. We're going to try our best to be friends."
Leviss has since gone on a date with fellow Vanderpump Rules star Peter Madrigal. Kennedy, meanwhile, recently made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Ally Lewber.