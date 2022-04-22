Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz Denies Rumor He Kissed Costar Raquel Leviss amid His Divorce

A rumor online claimed that Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss were "boldly holding hands and making out" at Coachella after his recent split from Katie Maloney

Tom Schwartz is setting the record straight.

Following the first weekend of Coachella, rumors began circulating online claiming that Schwartz, 39, was "boldly holding hands and making out" with his Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss at the music event.

"The comfort level between these two wasn't a first time hookup. I'm shocked," a Twitter user's screenshot of a message detailing the alleged encounter read. "Didn't grab a picture but I'm sure someone did...."

Schwartz, however, quickly put those rumors to rest. "Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn't at Coachella 😂," he replied.

Schwartz's soon-to-be ex-wife Katie Maloney was also at the event. The 35-year-old shared photos from her time at the DIRECTV Space at Neon Carnival.

Last month, Schwartz and Maloney announced their split after 12 years together. She filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court on March 22.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

"This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose," Maloney wrote. "We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness."

As for Schwartz, he said he "fully respect [sic] Katie's decision" to end their marriage. "It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he added.

Leviss also recently went through a public breakup with her fiancé James Kennedy. In a joint Instagram statement posted on Dec. 5, the longtime pair confirmed their split after five years together.

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss in 2019 | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Addressing the cause for their separation, Leviss said there "wasn't one thing" but a "cumulation of things." She eventually told Kennedy, 30, that her "heart isn't in it anymore."