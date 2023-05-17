Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's Relationship Status Hasn't Changed: 'They Were Never a Couple' (Exclusive)

Contrary to previous reports, Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss aren't making any official calls on their future — or even the present status of their relationship.

"Tom and Raquel never put a label on their relationship to begin with," a source tells PEOPLE. "After their affair was exposed and the blowback they received, they said that before defining things, they needed to take time to address the issues in their own lives that drove them to this in the first place. And that's where things still are."

The source notes, "Raquel has been away in a mental health treatment facility, and hasn't come home yet. Tom has been on the road, focusing on his music."

The source concludes, "There's no split because they were never a couple."

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Amanda Edwards/Getty

Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, made headlines in March when girlfriend Ariana Madix discovered their months-long affair and ended her nine-year relationship with Sandoval. Though a source told PEOPLE at the time that "they had been having problems for a while," the TomTom owner's infidelity "was the final straw" for Madix, 37.

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Madix's close friend, business partner and VPR costar Katie Maloney surprisingly suggested Sandoval and Leviss should date.

"I don't know what they're doing," she said. "But I still think maybe they should give it a shot 'cause they've blown up their lives and may as well."

Sandoval and Leviss faced backlash, not just from fans but from many former and current Vanderpump Rules stars. The cast has also begun piecing together the clues about the secret fling's timeline, which fans have seen play out on season 10 of popular Bravo series.

Leviss even exclusively told PEOPLE five days after the affair was exposed that she was still trying to process "the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship" and was resisting putting a label on the relationship because "I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone. ... Right now I need to heal."

Last month, during an appearance on Howie Mandel's podcast, Sandoval reiterated their decision to take space, telling the comedian that he and Leviss were not defining their relationship.

They have been in communication according to Madix, who said on WWHL Wednesday night that Sandoval had received a letter from Leviss four days ago, presumably sent from her treatment center. (Madix did not know what was written in the note, she said, because she did not want to break federal law by tampering with her ex's mail.)

Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix. getty (2)

As for Madix's take on it all, she has largely addressed the drama indirectly. However, a teaser for the show's upcoming season 10 reunion saw the Something About Her co-owner say through tears: "I can't think of two worse people."

And after Leviss admitted in the sneak peek that her actions were "super selfish," Madix, 37, said in response: "Selfish does not cover it. Diabolical, demented, subhuman."

Andy Cohen recently teased what more viewers can expect from the Madix, Sandoval and Leviss drama in the upcoming reunion.

"I think what people seem to want is for Tom and Raquel to be — they want to see the confrontation between Ariana and all the friends," he told PEOPLE, adding, "and they will get that."

As of late, Madix has been focusing on moving on and "falling in love" with fitness influencer Daniel Wai. After VPR's explosive season 10 finale on Weeensday, she he told Cohen, 54, on WWHL: "I am very happy and very satisfied."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.