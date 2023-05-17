Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's Relationship Status Hasn't Changed: 'They Were Never a Couple' (Exclusive)

Sandoval and Leviss made headlines for their shocking affair, which resulted in the end of the TomTom owner's relationship with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 11:57 PM
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images

Contrary to previous reports, Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss aren't making any official calls on their future — or even the present status of their relationship.

"Tom and Raquel never put a label on their relationship to begin with," a source tells PEOPLE. "After their affair was exposed and the blowback they received, they said that before defining things, they needed to take time to address the issues in their own lives that drove them to this in the first place. And that's where things still are."

The source notes, "Raquel has been away in a mental health treatment facility, and hasn't come home yet. Tom has been on the road, focusing on his music."

The source concludes, "There's no split because they were never a couple."

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Amanda Edwards/Getty

Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, made headlines in March when girlfriend Ariana Madix discovered their months-long affair and ended her nine-year relationship with Sandoval. Though a source told PEOPLE at the time that "they had been having problems for a while," the TomTom owner's infidelity "was the final straw" for Madix, 37.

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval and Brittany Cartwright Cauchi attend White Fox After Hours At Delilah Los Angeles
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Madix's close friend, business partner and VPR costar Katie Maloney surprisingly suggested Sandoval and Leviss should date.

"I don't know what they're doing," she said. "But I still think maybe they should give it a shot 'cause they've blown up their lives and may as well."

Sandoval and Leviss faced backlash, not just from fans but from many former and current Vanderpump Rules stars. The cast has also begun piecing together the clues about the secret fling's timeline, which fans have seen play out on season 10 of popular Bravo series.

Leviss even exclusively told PEOPLE five days after the affair was exposed that she was still trying to process "the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship" and was resisting putting a label on the relationship because "I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone. ... Right now I need to heal."

Last month, during an appearance on Howie Mandel's podcast, Sandoval reiterated their decision to take space, telling the comedian that he and Leviss were not defining their relationship.

They have been in communication according to Madix, who said on WWHL Wednesday night that Sandoval had received a letter from Leviss four days ago, presumably sent from her treatment center. (Madix did not know what was written in the note, she said, because she did not want to break federal law by tampering with her ex's mail.)

Raquel Leviss Says She Called — and Texted — Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix. getty (2)

As for Madix's take on it all, she has largely addressed the drama indirectly. However, a teaser for the show's upcoming season 10 reunion saw the Something About Her co-owner say through tears: "I can't think of two worse people."

And after Leviss admitted in the sneak peek that her actions were "super selfish," Madix, 37, said in response: "Selfish does not cover it. Diabolical, demented, subhuman."

Andy Cohen recently teased what more viewers can expect from the Madix, Sandoval and Leviss drama in the upcoming reunion.

"I think what people seem to want is for Tom and Raquel to be — they want to see the confrontation between Ariana and all the friends," he told PEOPLE, adding, "and they will get that."

As of late, Madix has been focusing on moving on and "falling in love" with fitness influencer Daniel Wai. After VPR's explosive season 10 finale on Weeensday, she he told Cohen, 54, on WWHL: "I am very happy and very satisfied."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
VANDERPUMP RULES, Season 10 -- "Reunion"
'Vanderpump Rules' Fans Can Expect 'Retribution' at Scandoval-Centered Reunion, Promises Andy Cohen
VANDERPUMP RULES, Season 10 -- "Reunion"
Ariana Madix Calls Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss 'Diabolical, Demented, Subhuman' at Savage 'VPR' Reunion
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Calls Tom Sandoval 'Laughable' and Says Forgiving Him and Raquel Leviss Is 'Not Happening'
Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval share heart-to-heart in stunning first photos since bombshell love triangle!
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Faced 'Very Loud, Very Enraged' Costars at 'VPR' Reunion Without Any 'Resolution'
Tom Sandoval Admits He Can't Help but Dwell on What He 'Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda Done' Before Cheating Scandal
Tom Sandoval Admits He Can't Help but Dwell on What He 'Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda Done' Before Cheating Scandal
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Sandoval Says 'I Still Love Ariana' Despite Affair with Raquel Leviss That Ended 9-Year Relationship
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Tom Sandoval arrives at his Single Release Party and Screening at Tom Tom on March 01, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval Look to a 'New Chapter' After Affair Was 'Emotional Way Before It Was Physical'
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
All About the 'Vanderpump Rules' Cheating Drama Involving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of "Vanderpump Rules" attend Kyle Chan's Retail Store Opening at Kyle Chan Design on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval Claims Ariana Madix Was 'in Denial' About Split, Told Him: 'I'm Not Letting You Leave Me'
https://www.instagram.com/raquelleviss/?hl=en. Raquel Leviss/Instagram
Tom Sandoval Dressed Up as Raquel Leviss for Halloween amid Their Affair: See the Photos
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
How Ariana Madix Learned Tom Sandoval Was Cheating on Her with 'Vanderpump Rules' Costar Raquel Leviss
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Affair Has Been Going on for 6 Months; Ariana Madix 'Devastated': Sources
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Tom Sandoval arrives at his Single Release Party and Screening at Tom Tom on March 01, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Fans Question Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's Matching Necklaces: 'Coincidence or Hinting?'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Lala Kent attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Lala Kent Slashes Price of Makeup Collab with Raquel Leviss After Alleged Affair Scandal
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Schwartz Comments on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Tom Sandoval Apologizes to Ariana Madix After Affair: 'I Was Selfish and Made Reckless Decisions'