'VPR' 's Tom Sandoval Has a Hyperventilating Meltdown over His 'Angry' Last Conversation with Ariana (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Vanderpump Rules' season 10 finale, Lisa Vanderpump takes Tom Sandoval to task for lying to Ariana Madix about his humiliating affair with Raquel Leviss

Published on May 17, 2023

Tom Sandoval sought guidance from Lisa Vanderpump as he faced the fallout from his affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at from Wednesday's season 10 finale, Vanderpump asks Sandoval about why he lied about the affair to his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.

The TomTom bar co-owner, 40, shares that he didn't tell Madix, 37, about his relationship with Leviss, 28, because he "didn't want to hurt her, and Ariana has a hard time with trusting people."

"Well, what's she gonna have now?" asks Vanderpump, 62. "This isn't a trusting place when you're sleeping with one of her best friends."

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

Sandoval claims that he and Leviss had "every intention of telling Ariana" before the Vanderpump Rules reunion, adding, "There's no way we could feel like a human being — either one of us — to have Ariana defending Raquel and me."

The clip then cuts to a flashback from September 2022 when Madix showed her support of the pair, telling her costar Katie Maloney, "Obviously, I love Raquel dearly. She's one of my closest friends and I not only trust and love her, but I trust and love my boyfriend."

Vanderpump doesn't mince her words, telling Sandoval, "I mean, it looks terrible in retrospect."

The Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner admits that he doesn't like how things ended between with Madix, sharing, "I would love to be able to have a conversation with her when she's not so angry at me."

He added in a confessional about feeling "very conflicted about being honest about details because I think about it hurting Ariana more."

The reality star then reveals that not being able to get closure with Madix is painful. As he breaks down in tears, he says, "I don't know if I'll ever get that chance, which kills me."

As he begins to melt down, Vanderpump advises him to "take a moment" — but he appears incapable of calming down and repeatedly says, "Oh God, oh God!" as his breathing grows frantic.

"OK, you have to stop," urges Vanderpump. "It's gonna get better from here on in. It's been all too much, I know."

In a confessional interview, Sandoval says wistfully that he and Madix "did always protect each other, and for all the things that we've been through for that to be the last conversation that we have is really hard for me to handle."

PEOPLE confirmed the end of Sandoval and Madix's relationship in March. At the time, a source said the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Leviss was "the final straw" for Madix.

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

