'VPR' : Tom Sandoval Acted Surprised at Tom Schwartz's 'Gut Feeling' Raquel Leviss Had a 'Crush' on Someone Else

In next week's Vanderpump Rules, the TomTom owners chat about Schwartz's lack of sexual chemistry with Leviss, and Sandoval admits to questioning if he and Ariana Madix are "right for each other"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023 05:36 PM
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, tom schwartz
Photo: JC Olivera/Getty (2)

Tom Sandoval didn't divulge anything about his affair with Raquel Leviss to his best friend Tom Schwartz — at least not on camera.

Bravo has released a preview of next week's episode of Vanderpump Rules that would have been filmed late last August or in early September — after the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owners, both 40, have now publicly acknowledged Sandoval had already crossed a line with Leviss, 28.

In the clip, Schwartz — who, at the time of filming, had just kissed Leviss at Scheana Shay's Aug. 23 wedding — tells his pal about how things are going with the former pageant queen.

"I have so much more of an appreciation for Raquel," he shares, and Sandoval agrees, "Dude, she is dope."

Schwartz then reveals one problem in their budding relationship: "I still don't know why I'm not more attracted to her."

Sandoval reassures, "You don't have to be."

"There's no like sexual chemistry," says Schwartz. Then he offers a guess that now feels like a bombshell (or perhaps an admission): "I have this gut feeling that she kinda has a crush on someone else."

Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval
Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Gabriel Olsen/Getty

Sandoval acts surprised, asking, "Yeah?"

Schwartz adds, "Like that's just it, I think, it's like I don't know."

The conversation then turns to Sandoval's relationship with Ariana Madix, with whom Sandoval was discussing freezing embryos nine years into their relationship.

"I gotta go on a cleanse," says Sandoval. "Ariana wants me to fertilize her eggs, like it helps the eggs live longer and it's better for them."

When Schwartz asks, "Do you want to do this?" Sandoval replies, "I mean, yeah."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sandoval does admit to some reservations, though: "I'm also just like, 'So we can have kids when we're like 50 or something?'"

He adds, "It's been a little frustrating with Ariana — like we'll been talking and she's just like comes at me."

Schwartz acknowledges, "She's quick to be dismissive of you. And that's a slippery slope and relationship."

Sandoval says, "I'm just like, 'Can you even see where I'm coming from for one f---ing second?'"

In a confessional, Sandoval further explains the couple's issues: "It hurts my feelings because the person I love thinks I'm dumb or, like, annoying. It definitely pulls into question like whether Ariana and I are right for each other."

News broke of Sandoval and Raquel's off-camera affair in early March just after fans learned Sandoval and Madix, 37, had split.

Both Sandoval and Leviss have issued apologies, and hints of the affair are currently rolling out season 10 of Vanderpump Rules ahead of the reunion — which was filmed in the thick of the Scandoval after Bravo cameras picked back up to film the fallout of the shocking secret relationship.

RELATED VIDEO: Signs of Sandoval and Raquel's Affair, Including 1 A.M. Dirty Dancing, Emerge on VPR: 'Where's Ariana?'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Raquel Leviss Says She Called — and Texted — Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
Raquel Leviss's 'VPR' Costar Calls Her 'Sick' for Acting Like a Friend to Ariana Madix During Tom Sandoval Affair
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval 'Got My Ass Into Therapy Immediately' After First Time Cheating with Raquel Leviss
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20050 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- Sur-ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- Sur-ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/Bravo via Getty Images)
'VPR' 's Katie Maloney Erupts Over Schwartz and Raquel's Kiss: 'I Want to Light Them Both on Fire'
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
'VPR' : Ariana Madix Became Suspicious of Sandoval After He Was Seemingly Obsessed with Saying Raquel's Name
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, tom schwartz
Does Tom Schwartz Think Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's Relationship Can Survive?
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Signs of Sandoval and Raquel's Affair, Including 1 A.M. Dirty Dancing, Emerge on 'VPR' : 'Where's Ariana?'
Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss
Tom Schwartz Admits Kissing Raquel Leviss Wasn't Worth It, but Says Their 'Chemistry Was Building'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Schwartz Says Tom Sandoval Told Him He Was 'in Love' with Raquel Leviss in January: 'She's His Heroin'
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion Special: Everything to Know
Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval
Tom Schwartz Says He's Not Going to Abandon Tom Sandoval Amid Scandal: 'He Knows He's a Monster'
Tom Sandoval attends the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Century City Park on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images); Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); BravoCon - Season 2022
'Vanderpump Rules' : Sandoval Brags to Schwartz That He and Ariana 'Check Girls Out All the Time — and Guys'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20041 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 21: Television personality Oliver Saunders attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss Fling Oliver Saunders Defends Her 'Mistake' of Getting Tangled Up in Tom Sandoval Affair
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss Denies Threesome with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Says Tom Schwartz Kiss 'Wasn't a Cover-Up'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Schwartz Comments on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
All About the 'Vanderpump Rules' Cheating Drama Involving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss
Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo
Andy Cohen Teases 'Confrontational' 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion: 'Nothing Was Unsaid'