'VPR' : Tom Sandoval Acted Surprised at Tom Schwartz's 'Gut Feeling' Raquel Leviss Had a 'Crush' on Someone Else

Tom Sandoval didn't divulge anything about his affair with Raquel Leviss to his best friend Tom Schwartz — at least not on camera.

Bravo has released a preview of next week's episode of Vanderpump Rules that would have been filmed late last August or in early September — after the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owners, both 40, have now publicly acknowledged Sandoval had already crossed a line with Leviss, 28.

In the clip, Schwartz — who, at the time of filming, had just kissed Leviss at Scheana Shay's Aug. 23 wedding — tells his pal about how things are going with the former pageant queen.

"I have so much more of an appreciation for Raquel," he shares, and Sandoval agrees, "Dude, she is dope."

Schwartz then reveals one problem in their budding relationship: "I still don't know why I'm not more attracted to her."

Sandoval reassures, "You don't have to be."

"There's no like sexual chemistry," says Schwartz. Then he offers a guess that now feels like a bombshell (or perhaps an admission): "I have this gut feeling that she kinda has a crush on someone else."

Sandoval acts surprised, asking, "Yeah?"

Schwartz adds, "Like that's just it, I think, it's like I don't know."

The conversation then turns to Sandoval's relationship with Ariana Madix, with whom Sandoval was discussing freezing embryos nine years into their relationship.

"I gotta go on a cleanse," says Sandoval. "Ariana wants me to fertilize her eggs, like it helps the eggs live longer and it's better for them."

When Schwartz asks, "Do you want to do this?" Sandoval replies, "I mean, yeah."

Sandoval does admit to some reservations, though: "I'm also just like, 'So we can have kids when we're like 50 or something?'"

He adds, "It's been a little frustrating with Ariana — like we'll been talking and she's just like comes at me."

Schwartz acknowledges, "She's quick to be dismissive of you. And that's a slippery slope and relationship."

Sandoval says, "I'm just like, 'Can you even see where I'm coming from for one f---ing second?'"

In a confessional, Sandoval further explains the couple's issues: "It hurts my feelings because the person I love thinks I'm dumb or, like, annoying. It definitely pulls into question like whether Ariana and I are right for each other."

News broke of Sandoval and Raquel's off-camera affair in early March just after fans learned Sandoval and Madix, 37, had split.

Both Sandoval and Leviss have issued apologies, and hints of the affair are currently rolling out season 10 of Vanderpump Rules ahead of the reunion — which was filmed in the thick of the Scandoval after Bravo cameras picked back up to film the fallout of the shocking secret relationship.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.