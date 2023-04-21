Entertainment TV 'VPR' : Tom Sandoval Acted Surprised at Tom Schwartz's 'Gut Feeling' Raquel Leviss Had a 'Crush' on Someone Else In next week's Vanderpump Rules, the TomTom owners chat about Schwartz's lack of sexual chemistry with Leviss, and Sandoval admits to questioning if he and Ariana Madix are "right for each other" By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 21, 2023 05:36 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: JC Olivera/Getty (2) Tom Sandoval didn't divulge anything about his affair with Raquel Leviss to his best friend Tom Schwartz — at least not on camera. Bravo has released a preview of next week's episode of Vanderpump Rules that would have been filmed late last August or in early September — after the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owners, both 40, have now publicly acknowledged Sandoval had already crossed a line with Leviss, 28. In the clip, Schwartz — who, at the time of filming, had just kissed Leviss at Scheana Shay's Aug. 23 wedding — tells his pal about how things are going with the former pageant queen. "I have so much more of an appreciation for Raquel," he shares, and Sandoval agrees, "Dude, she is dope." VPR: Ariana Madix Became Suspicious of Sandoval After He Was Seemingly Obsessed with Saying Raquel's Name Schwartz then reveals one problem in their budding relationship: "I still don't know why I'm not more attracted to her." Sandoval reassures, "You don't have to be." "There's no like sexual chemistry," says Schwartz. Then he offers a guess that now feels like a bombshell (or perhaps an admission): "I have this gut feeling that she kinda has a crush on someone else." Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Gabriel Olsen/Getty Sandoval acts surprised, asking, "Yeah?" Schwartz adds, "Like that's just it, I think, it's like I don't know." Tom Schwartz Says Tom Sandoval Told Him He Was 'in Love' with Raquel Leviss in January: 'She's His Heroin' The conversation then turns to Sandoval's relationship with Ariana Madix, with whom Sandoval was discussing freezing embryos nine years into their relationship. "I gotta go on a cleanse," says Sandoval. "Ariana wants me to fertilize her eggs, like it helps the eggs live longer and it's better for them." When Schwartz asks, "Do you want to do this?" Sandoval replies, "I mean, yeah." Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Sandoval does admit to some reservations, though: "I'm also just like, 'So we can have kids when we're like 50 or something?'" He adds, "It's been a little frustrating with Ariana — like we'll been talking and she's just like comes at me." Schwartz acknowledges, "She's quick to be dismissive of you. And that's a slippery slope and relationship." Sandoval says, "I'm just like, 'Can you even see where I'm coming from for one f---ing second?'" In a confessional, Sandoval further explains the couple's issues: "It hurts my feelings because the person I love thinks I'm dumb or, like, annoying. It definitely pulls into question like whether Ariana and I are right for each other." Vanderpump Rules: Sandoval Brags to Schwartz That He and Ariana 'Check Girls Out All the Time — and Guys' News broke of Sandoval and Raquel's off-camera affair in early March just after fans learned Sandoval and Madix, 37, had split. Both Sandoval and Leviss have issued apologies, and hints of the affair are currently rolling out season 10 of Vanderpump Rules ahead of the reunion — which was filmed in the thick of the Scandoval after Bravo cameras picked back up to film the fallout of the shocking secret relationship. RELATED VIDEO: Signs of Sandoval and Raquel's Affair, Including 1 A.M. Dirty Dancing, Emerge on VPR: 'Where's Ariana?' Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.