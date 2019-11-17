Stassi Schroeder Explains How She Chose Her Wedding Date in Rome: 'We Don't Want to Sweat'

Stassi Schroeder is one step closer to saying “I do.”

The Vanderpump Rules star opened up about planning her wedding with fiancé Beau Clark during a live taping of her podcast Basically Stassi at BravoCon on Sunday, saying that while the couple still has a lot to sort out, there was one detail they immediately agreed on: the date.

“We are having an October wedding in Rome,” said Schroeder. “Beau and I agreed on, right when we got engaged, that we don’t want to sweat at our wedding. We are not going to sweat, no one at my wedding is going to sweat.”

“It’s going to be a crisp, fall wedding,” added Clark.

The couple also joked about their pre-wedding diet, saying they are testing out “mild starvation.”

“I’m doing intermittent fasting,” said Schroeder. “I can still have ranch dressing and anything I want to eat, but only from 11-6. I don’t feel deprived.”

Image zoom Stassi Schroeder/Instagram

In October, the couple traveled to Italy to tour potential wedding venues in Rome.

Schroeder, 31, announced her engagement to Clark in July. The reality stars posed for their announcement photo inside the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetary as Schroeder is a big fan of murder and the macabre — something which her fiancé has helped her celebrate since they first started dating last year.

Less than a week after the Bravo star announced her engagement, she opened up about her future wedding plans on her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi.

Schroeder knew from the start that she wanted a European wedding.

“All I know is I want my wedding to be small, but in Europe. I won’t give the exact country just yet,” she said on the podcast, before going on to justify the reason behind her decision.

“I really am not into entertaining people,” Schroeder explained. “I think because I entertain for a living all the time. I just want this to be intimate.”

Image zoom Ian Maddox

“I don’t care if somebody’s having that great of a time. Like, how can you not have a great time in Europe? I know you’ll be fine,” she continued. “Keep it small, I’m not going to make small talk with people. It’s only people we love.”

Schroeder revealed she was in a relationship in February 2018 and the pair have fast become Bravo fan favorites on the show.

Schroeder previously opened up about their romance telling PEOPLE in January, Clark is a “good one.”

“I don’t feel bad about shouting it from the rooftops because y’all, I’ve been through like 15 years of s— boyfriends, so now that I have a good one and I’m fine to brag about it!”