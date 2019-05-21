Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder Reveals She Quit Adderall After Blowing Up at Boyfriend Beau

Stassi Schroeder gave up the prescription drug Adderall after watching herself melt down at loved ones on Vanderpump Rules, she revealed during the final past of the season 7 reunion on Monday night.

Reflecting on their argument in Mexico and her “dark passenger” outbursts in general, her boyfriend Beau Clark said, “I think it’s old stuff and her insecurities combined together with alcohol and it all comes out, and she just needs to trust in herself and trust in us. But I don’t think it’s some deep thing that it’s her persona. It’s not Stassi.”

“I want to figure out what it is that’s making me like this,” she explained. “And I hurt my friends, I hurt him, I hurt myself, and that was a moment where I was like — and I didn’t want to like full-on come out and say this, but I’m not gonna take Adderall again. Like, I’m not gonna do that.”

Image zoom

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules Reunion: Tom Sandoval Claims James Kennedy Mixes Alcohol with Uppers

“So would you say you’ve stopped taken it or are you taking it less?” host Andy Cohen asked.

“No, I’ve stopped taking it,” she clarified.

“I was like, done,” Beau added.

RELATED: Do They Really Still Work at SUR? The Vanderpump Rules Cast Spills the Secrets Behind the Show

When Cohen asked if her behavior had changed since, the couple agreed in unison: “Yes.”

Adderall is a medication designed to treat Attention Deficit Disorder, although it is also misused recreationally as a stimulant and can be addicting, according to WebMD.

Image zoom Beau and Stassi Getty

On Monday’s reunion, Schroeder also opened up about her mother’s hurtful on-camera comments during a visit to Los Angeles, including urging her not to be herself in her relationship and “mess it up.” Her mom also said she hoped the New York Times-bestselling author would grow into “half the woman” pal Kristen Doute is — which isn’t exactly a compliment, given Doute’s .. colorful history as a friend. (Hey, Dana, remember when she had sex with your daughter’s boyfriend?)

“We didn’t speak for like eight months,” she said. “And it was only until this past weekend that I went to my sister’s bridal shower. We finally talked, and she apologized for everything and took responsibility and ownership for everything, and we both cried, and it was awesome, and I’m really happy about it because I’ve really missed my mom. So that was really, really nice.”