Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Hasn't Postponed Her Italy Wedding Yet: 'Who the Heck Knows'

Stassi Schroeder is still planning to get married in October — for now, at least.

The Vanderpump Rules star made an appearance on Tuesday’s at-home edition of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen alongside fiancé Beau Clark, where the couple discussed the uncertainty of their upcoming nuptials.

When Cohen asked the couple about the status of their wedding amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Schroeder replied, “Who the heck knows?”

Schroeder and Clark are planning on tying the knot in October in Rome, Italy. The country is currently under lockdown in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

While it’s unclear when the country will return to normal, the couple said they haven’t made any changes to their plans as of yet.

“We’re keeping on it,” Schroeder said. “We bought our flights because they’re really cheap right now.”

Clark also revealed how his family members in Italy are coping amid the strict lockdown.

“They’re all healthy, but they’re not allowed to leave, like, 200 meters from their homes now,” he said. “The army’s there, I guess. They’re crazy quarantined compared to us in the States.”

Schroeder and Clark are currently self-isolating together in Los Angeles.

In March, Schroeder tweeted out her frustration about planning a wedding that might be eventually postponed or canceled.

“So planning a wedding that may be nonexistent is fun. Def recommend,” she wrote.

The couple, who got engaged in July, decided on a fall wedding during the early stages of their planning.

“Beau and I agreed on, right when we got engaged, that we don’t want to sweat at our wedding. We are not going to sweat, no one at my wedding is going to sweat,” the reality star said during a live taping of her podcast Basically Stassi last November

Clark added, “It’s going to be a crisp, fall wedding.”

Schroeder said on her podcast shortly after announcing her engagement that she wanted an “intimate” European ceremony.

“All I know is I want my wedding to be small, but in Europe. I won’t give the exact country just yet,” she said, adding, “I really am not into entertaining people. I think because I entertain for a living all the time. I just want this to be intimate.”

“I don’t care if somebody’s having that great of a time. Like, how can you not have a great time in Europe? I know you’ll be fine,” she said. “Keep it small, I’m not going to make small talk with people. It’s only people we love.”

