There’s a civil war brewing among the Witches of WeHo.

Tuesday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules picks up right where we left off last week: Kristen Doute lashing out at her exasperated besties, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz. As a refresher, everyone is frustrated by the never-ending saga of Kristen and her off-on boyfriend Carter, and Kristen hasn’t felt supported by her friends as she navigates the choppy waters they’ve left behind for more stable relationships. At a girls dinner for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s Miami bachelor/bachelorette extravaganza, Kristen brought up Tom Schwartz “f—ing around on” on now-wife Katie years ago. Needless to say, when the new episode opens, Katie is pissed.

“Why are you talking about Tom f—ing around on me?” she says in a confessional. “It’s apples and oranges, bitch. Get over it.”

As the women yell at one another, Brittany — tiara perched atop her Disney princess waves — begs for peace at her bachelorette party.

“So, this got very negative very fastly,” she says. “I want to try to have some fun still. Let’s, like, try very hard.”

They do, by pretty much avoiding each other in the strip club as the night wears on. The next day, Kristen chooses to hang with the guys by the pool rather than join the girls on the beach, and Brittany once again asks everyone to bury the hatchet for her sake. On their last night in Miami, Kristen and Stassi lock eyes while sipping on cocktails through penis-shaped straws. (Classic!)

“How are you?” Stassi asks. “S— got intense last night. S— got weird.”

“I wish I could say I just want to chalk it up to a weird night, but it wasn’t. It wasn’t a drunk night,” Kristen says. “It was very legit, and it hurt my feelings.”

She feverishly recounts last night’s harsh words and says, “I’m hurt.”

“I’m frustrated,” Stassi replies.

Kristen recounts where things stand with Carter: “We broke up in January, and I know that my ‘breakup’ doesn’t work for you and Katie, and it doesn’t look the way you think it should look — “

“You’re still together,” Stassi interjects. “He has the keys to your [house].”

“No, we’re not now,” Kristen insists.

“Kristen, I would rather you get back together with Carter so you can be free,” Stassi says as Kristen’s eyes widen. “I feel like you want to.”

She elaborates on her stance in a confessional. “I don’t really like Carter, but I love Kristen,” she tells the camera. “And if Kristen being with Carter is what she really needs, and that could allow us to just stop all this bulls— and be friends again, then she should just do it.”

To Kristen, she calmly reiterates that she’ll always have her back: “Kristen! I love you. I am never gonna not be your friend. I need you to really understand that I am gonna be there for you. I am one of your best friends, no matter what. It doesn’t matter who you’re dating or what decision you make. I am still one of your best friends. I understand things have been complicated, but no matter what, you’re gonna have me. Like, I want to be one of your best friends. I never want that to change. I love you.”

Kristen wipes away her tears and smiles. “Thank you. Thank you. I miss you,” she says.

They hug. “I miss you, too,” Stassi responds.

Though they buried the hatchet on the show, their friendship seems to have taken another hit. Earlier this month, Kristen said she doesn’t know if she’s invited to Stassi’s wedding next fall.

“She’s made it clear that she’ll figure out if she wants to invite me or not as the year moves on. So we will see,” she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “It’s weird. I introduced her to Beau, so it’s a little weird.”

There’s still hope, considering the hurdles they’ve already overcome. As seen in early seasons of VPR, Kristen secretly slept with Jax when he was dating Stassi, and Stassi isolated Katie and Kristen when she was dating her ex-boyfriend Patrick, reconciling just in time to snag a spot as a bridesmaid in Katie and Tom’s 2017 wedding

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.